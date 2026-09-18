SKN Foundation Brings Hosts Meeting To Address Diabetes Prevention In South Asian Population  

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September 9, 2026 Conference focused on early detection, cardiometabolic risk, diabetes technology, health equity and prevention

The SKN Foundation, through its South Asian Diabetes Health (SADH) initiative, brought together More than 150 leading physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, community leaders and members of the public on September 9 for a day focused on advancing diabetes prevention, early detection and care in South Asian communities.

Shri Krishna Nidhi (SKN) Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the total wellness of individuals and communities through education.

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The 2026 conference, “Advancing Diabetes Care in South Asians Across the Lifespan: Redefining Early Detection & Prevention Frameworks,” was held at The Imperia in Somerset, New Jersey.

South Asian populations experience a disproportionate burden of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, including elevated risk, earlier disease onset and challenges related to timely diagnosis and culturally responsive care, a press release from SKN noted.

“The cardiometabolic health of South Asian Americans is both an urgent challenge and an important opportunity to rethink how we approach prevention, early detection, and care,” said Founding Director of SKN Foundation Dr. Naveen Mehrotra. “Bringing experts, healthcare professionals and the community together is an important part of advancing that conversation and translating knowledge into action.”

Among the experts who participated in the conference were:

Dr. Viswanathan Mohan, Chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai, India, who discussed diabetes among South Asians across the lifespan, drawing on decades of research and clinical experience.

Dr. Khurram Nasir, Chief of Cardiovascular Disease Prevention and Wellness at Houston Methodist, joined the program virtually to address risk stratification and screening for cardiometabolic and cardiovascular disease among South Asian populations.

Dr. David C. Klonoff, President of the Diabetes Technology Society and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, examined emerging trends in diabetes technology and the potential role of innovative tools in improving patient care.

Dr. Vasan Ramachandran, Founding Dean of the Kate Marmion School of Public Health at UT San Antonio and former Principal Investigator and Director of the Framingham Heart Study, addressed health disparities affecting South Asian populations and the importance of prevention and population-based approaches.

The professional program included discussion and audience questions, giving healthcare professionals an opportunity to consider how advances in research, screening and technology can be translated into earlier intervention and more culturally responsive care.

A special presentation by Dr. Mohan “Can We Prevent—and Even Reverse—Type 2 Diabetes?” highlighted the roles of lifestyle, nutrition, physical activity, screening and early intervention. A question-and-answer session, giving community members an opportunity to engage directly with the renowned diabetes expert, concluded the conference.