Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Amaran’ to open Indian Panorama Section at IFFI 2025

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has selected Rajkumar Periyasamy’s Tamil-language war drama ‘Amaran,’ starring Sivakarthikeyan, as the opening feature film for this year’s Indian Panorama section, reported Variety.

The 56th International Film Festival of India will take place in Goa from November 20-28.

According to the outlet, the lineup of the film festival includes 25 feature films, 20 non-feature films, and five streaming series for the Best Web-Series Award.

‘Amaran’ leads a diverse selection that includes five mainstream cinema titles chosen from 516 contemporary Indian feature film entries, as reported by Variety.

The feature film jury, chaired by actor-filmmaker-producer Raja Bundela and comprising 12 members, selected films representing multiple Indian languages and regional cinema traditions.

The complete lineup of 20 feature films in the main section includes: Thamar KV’s Malayalam-language ‘Sarkeet,’ ‘Amaran,’ Jitank Singh Gurjar’s Braj-language ‘Vimukt,’ Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files,’ Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great,’ Badiger Devendra’s Kannada-language ‘Vanya,’ Praveen Morchhale’s Urdu-language ‘White Snow,’ Sasanka Samir’s Assamese-language ‘Bhaimon Da,’ Santosh Davakhar’s Marathi-language ‘Gondhal’ and J.P. Tuminad’s Kannada-language ‘Su From So.’

The selection also includes Soukarya Ghosal’s ‘Pokkhirajer Dim,’ Shivadhwaj Shetty’s Tulu-language ‘Imbu,’ Purushottam Lele’s Marathi-language ‘Drushya Asdrushya,’ Naorem Dinesh Singh’s Manipurilanguage ‘Oitharei,’ Reshmi Mitra’s Bengali-language ‘Barobabu,’ Raju Chandra’s Tamil-language ‘Piranthanaal Vazhthukal,’ Vishal Patnaik’s Oriya-language ‘Maliput Melodies,’ Paresh Mokashi’s Marathi-language ‘Mukkam Post Bombilwadi,’ Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s ‘Ground Zero,’ and Jigar

Nagda’s Rajasthani-language ‘Whispers Of The Mountains,’ reported variety.

The mainstream cinema section will feature Laxman Utekar’s Hindi-language ‘Chhaava,’ Shivraj Waichal’s Marathi-language ‘Aata Thambaycha Naay,’ Tharun Moorthy’s Malayalam-language ‘Thudarum,’ Debangkar Borgohain’s Assamese-language ‘Sikaar,’ and Anil Ravipudi’s ‘Sankranthiki Vastunnam.’

According to the outlet, the jury also nominated five films for the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award: Tribeny Rai’s Nepali-language ‘Shape Of Momo,’ Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s ‘Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan,’ Karan Singh Tyagi’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ Jithin Laal’s ‘A. R. M,’ and Yadhu Vamsee’s Telugu-language “Committee Kurrollu.”