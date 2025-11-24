Sitar Legend Shahid Parvez Khan Dazzles Audience at Nanuet Library

- ADVERTISEMENT -



NANUET, N.Y. — More than 100 music enthusiasts gathered at the Nanuet Public Library on November 23 for an afternoon steeped in the rich tradition of Hindustani classical music. The highlight of the program was a spellbinding Sitar Vadan concert by Padmashree Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, one of the world’s foremost sitar maestros.

The event opened with warm greetings and remarks underscoring the enduring cultural value of Indian classical music. Organized jointly by Arts from India and Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Inc., the concert was part of ongoing efforts to bring high-caliber cultural programming to local audiences.

Coordinator Ajayveer Singh expressed gratitude to several supporters who helped make the performance possible, including Nitin Vyas, Global Public Relations Director of World Vegan Vision and Director of Int of USA, and Sonalee Vyas of Jani Dance Company. Singh noted that Arts from India continues to present a wide range of cultural programs each year, from classical music and dance to workshops and virtual events launched during the pandemic.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, a distinguished exponent of the Etawah Gharana, is celebrated for his unwavering commitment to riyaz and his lyrical gayaki-ang style. His performance, marked by nuanced artistry and technical brilliance, left attendees deeply moved. He was accompanied by Ustad Kadar Khan, founder of the Kalvant Center New York, whose dynamic tabla accompaniment added depth and vigor to the recital.

A photo from the event features Mrs. Parvez Khan; Ajayveer Singh of Arts from India; Ustad Kadar Khan; Padmashree Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan; and Nitin Vyas of World Vegan Vision — a testament to the collaborative spirit that brought this memorable concert to life.