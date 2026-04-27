Sikh Community Celebrates Vaisakhi in Cincinnati, Ohio

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Khalsa Sajna Divas or Vaisakhi as it is popularly called, was celebrated recently at the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati in West Chester, Ohio. The three-day programs featured religious gatherings, a Nagar Kirtan, Gatka demonstrations, a free medical camp, children’s educational activities, and various initiatives highlighting Sikh heritage and community outreach.

According to a press release, the Sri Akhand Path Sahib jump-started the event. Following the seva of the Nishan Sahib, a Nagar Kirtan was held under the guidance of the Panj Pyare. Children and youth engaged in displaying their Gatka skills.

During the Vaisakhi Jorh Mela, educational exhibitions were set up, to inform attendees about Sikh history, the core philosophy of Sarbat da Bhala (well-being of all), the contribution of Sikh women, and the significance of Vaisakhi.

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Dedicated children’s booths encouraged engagement with Sikh values through arts, crafts, and interactive history quizzes. Additionally, a turban-tying booth served as a bridge for cultural exchange, where local community members and non-Sikh guests learned about the significance of the dastaar.

A notable highlight of this year’s program was the presence of Gurmeet Kaur, an author and educator known for her works, including “Fascinating Folktales of Punjab” and “The Valiant Jaswant Singh Khalra’. She emphasized the importance of connecting the younger generation with the Punjabi language. She also shared reflections on the lives and martyrdoms of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The event was attended by the Chair of West Chester Township Trustees, Ann Becker, who commended the Sikh community for their hospitality and their commitment to fostering greater understanding of the Sikh faith.

The religious programs featured kirtan, katha, and kavishri by various jathas, including Bhai Gopal Singh Ji from Anandpur Sahib, Bhai Jagbir Singh Ji, Bhai Jeet Singh Ji and Bhai Mehal Singh Ji. A free medical camp dedicated to Khalsa Sajna Divas was also held. Throughout the programs, Guru ka Langar was served continuously.

As in previous years, participation saw a significant increase, organizers said, with attendees from across the local Cincinnati and Dayton areas, as well as from neighboring states such as Indiana and Kentucky.