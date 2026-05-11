Siddhi Singers’ Annual Fundraiser Concert Draws Strong Community Support For New Community Hall

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The annual fundraising musical concert organized by the Siddhi Singers Group was held successfully on May 9, 2026, at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Indian Cultural & Community Center in Toms River, New Jersey. The event brought together community leaders, dignitaries, devotees, and supporters for an evening filled with music, devotion, and community spirit.

The fundraiser was organized to support the temple’s vision of building a new Community Hall, which will serve as a center for cultural, educational, spiritual, and social activities for the growing Indian-American community in the region.

For nearly three hours, the Siddhi Singers — the temple’s talented in-house musical group led by Dr. Kirit Pandya and Annette D’Souza Patel, both accomplished singers themselves — performed soulful devotional songs, Bollywood classics, and cultural performances. The concert was accompanied by a live orchestra featuring exceptional musicians on tabla, keyboard, guitar, and percussion. The evening also featured a dinner sponsored by Aarzu – The Modern Indian Bistro.

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The Deputy Consul General of India in New York, Vishal Harsh, attended as the Chief Guest. Other prominent attendees included Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold, Ankur Vaidya, Chairman of FIA; Sreekant Akapalli, President of FIA; Priti Patel, Vice President of FIA; Priti Kashyap, President of BJANA; ; Pinakin Pathak; and Dr. Tushar Patel, President of HCNJ.

The dignitaries were welcomed by Dr. Avinash Gupta, Chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Dr. Bankim Shah, Co-Chairman; and Dr. Geeta Gupta, Chief Trustee.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Avinash Gupta became emotional while describing the growing need for a dedicated community hall where families can gather to celebrate festivals, cultural events, educational activities, and spiritual programs. He thanked all donors, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters for their unwavering commitment and asked the community to continue contributing generously to this noble mission.

In his address, Consul Harsh praised the temple’s efforts in preserving Indian culture and heritage and emphasized the importance of community centers in strengthening cultural identity among future generations.

Organizers noted that the Siddhivinayak Temple has evolved into much more than a place of worship. It has become a cultural and spiritual home where traditions, music, values, and festivals are preserved and passed on to younger generations growing up in America.

The evening concluded with aan appeal to the community to visit the temple, support its continued growth, and help build a lasting legacy for generations to come.