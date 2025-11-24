Shri Ramamayi Deepotsav Enchants New Jersey Audiences with a Spectacular Ramayan Musical

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Somerset, NJ – November 2025 – Even weeks after the lights dimmed at Tagore Hall, the magic of Shri Ramamayi Deepotsav – A Ramayan Musical continues to resonate with audiences in New Jersey. Presented by SohAnika Arts, the production took place on October 17, 2025, marking the organization’s U.S. debut and bringing a vibrant celebration of Diwali and Indian cultural heritage to Somerset.

Under the creative direction of Founding Director Radhika Damle Kale, the 90-minute musical brought together over 45 performers from five prominent dance and music schools—Swar Leela Music School, Kathakology, Classical Rhythms, DanceXStudio, and Dancing Stars. The performance seamlessly blended classical and contemporary Indian dance, live music, and expressive storytelling to bring the epic Ramayan to life.

The event opened with a ceremonial Diwali lamp-lighting attended by Dr. Meena Nerurkar, Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, and SohAnika Arts’ founding mentor, Mr. Nandkishor Kale, alongside sponsors including God’s Eye Productions, Gerua Productions, NAFA Global, Cool Dude Choice, and Hudson Court Reporting. The ceremony symbolized community partnership and the shared commitment to promoting cultural arts in the diaspora.

Audiences were captivated by the continuous narrative, which traced Ram’s childhood, the love between Ram and Sita, the trials of exile, Sita Haran, Hanuman’s devotion, and the climactic battle restoring dharma. Live vocals, poetic narration, and dynamic choreography brought characters such as Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, Shabari, Shurpanakha, Mandodari, and Raavan to life, creating an immersive theatrical experience that blended nostalgia, tradition, and contemporary artistry.

Performers of all ages drew praise for their expressive storytelling, disciplined movement, and heartfelt devotion, making the production more than just a Diwali event—it became a spiritually uplifting cultural experience.

With this debut, SohAnika Arts has firmly established its presence in the American performing arts scene, with upcoming projects including *Sakhee Antarang 2026*, *Krishna Mahima 2026*, and the short-film anthology *NARTAKI*. A portion of the show’s proceeds was donated to support autism research and acceptance, highlighting the organization’s commitment to community impact beyond the stage.

The full musical is now available to stream globally on YouTube:

[https://youtu.be/GWtU9YdNzdY](https://youtu.be/GWtU9YdNzdY).

More information about SohAnika Arts and future initiatives can be found at [www.sohanika.org]