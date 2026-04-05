Shreya Ghoshal releases All Hearts Tour – Live album

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Fans of the celebrated Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will now be able to get her live tour album, titled “The All Hearts Tour – Live” which is recently released on Sony Music in a first for a female Indian artist to release in the last thirty years, according to a press release by Sony Music.

The album cover has Ghoshal describe “The All Hearts Tour – Live” as a gift to her fans, offering an immersive, concert-like experience that captures the scale, emotion and energy of sold-out arenas worldwide.

“The All Hearts Tour – Live” has been described by music critics as a historic moment for all Indian female artists. It also establishes Ghoshal’s status as one of the most influential and enduring voices in contemporary Indian music.

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The Hearts Tour album includes exclusive live recordings from Ghoshal’s recent 44-city global tour across major cities including Mumbai, London, New York, Amsterdam and more, covering India, North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Australia and Europe.

The album features Ghoshal’s famous songs of the last three decades, including Bollywood tracks such as “O Saathi Re” from the film Omkara (2006), “Deewani Mastani” from the film Bajirao Mastani (2015), “Chikni Chameli” from the film Agneepath (2012) and “Samjhawan” from the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). All the songs in the album reflect Ghoshal’s versatility in singing intense ballads, grand compositions, dance anthems and intimate love songs, the release says.

Ghoshal herself has described the album as “incredibly special,” adding that for the first time she is sharing concert recordings so that audiences can “relive the same emotion and energy” of the tour. “This is my gift to everyone who’s been part of my journey over the years… my fans truly are All Heart,” she has said. Ghoshal is known to for her signature humility in spite of her tremendous success.

The tour had Ghoshal perform at famous venues like OVO Arena Wembley in London, Oakland Arena in California and Wolf Trap in Washington DC. Ghoshal also performed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit and the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where only Lata Mangeshkar has performed there before her.

Ghoshal is currently ranked among the world’s most-streamed artists across platforms. She has collaborated with international artists including Tayc, Saad Lamjarred, Pentatonix and Afroto. Albums featuring her singing have also been nominated for the Grammies.

Her music journey began with classical training at the age of four, going on to win at the Sa Re Ga Ma talent show which provided her with a breakthrough in the Indian music industry. From the show, she went on to make her debut in the film “Devdas” (2002). She has grown immensely in talent and career since then, having sung over 3,500 recorded songs in more than 20 languages.

Ghoshal has gone on to be named Spotify’s EQUAL Global Ambassador becoming the first Indian artist to have that honor. She has featured on billboards in Mumbai and in Times Square. She has received several “Shreya Ghoshal Day” proclamations in U.S. cities including Ohio, Cincinnati and Austin during her tours to the US. She has also been recognized at the UK Parliament (House of Commons) for her contribution to music and immortalized with a wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s Delhi.