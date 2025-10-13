Shivnarine Chanderpaul inaugurates Cricket field with lights in Thornton, Colorado

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Thornton, Colorado, USA: The inauguration of the new cricket pitch and ground at the Thornton Sports Complex marks a significant milestone in the development of cricket in the region. The event was officiated by renowned West Indian cricket legend and Hall of Famer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who officially opened the facility on October 4, 2025. This ground is dedicated to fostering youth and school cricket, particularly benefiting the Adams 12 Five Star Schools, including Thornton High School and its middle schools.

The cricket ground is notable for being the first in Thornton, Colorado to feature lighting, enabling evening & night matches and training sessions. The facility’s opening was attended by distinguished guests, including Jan Kulmann, the Mayor of Thornton, Jatin Patel, a respected multi-sports coach and cricket Hall of Famer with lifetime achievement award, as well as officials from the City of Thornton and local schools. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony that celebrated the growth of cricket in the community.

During the ceremony, Mayor Jan Kulmann emphasized the importance of cricket as a unifying sport that connects families, neighbors, and diverse cultures. She highlighted the role of cricket in fostering community spirit and youth development. The presence of Shivnarine Chanderpaul served as an inspiration to aspiring young cricketers, and the event provided an opportunity for local student-athletes from Thornton Middle School and Thornton High School to showcase their talents.

The event also recognized the efforts of the Colorado Tennis Cricket League (CTCL), which spearheaded the project to expand cricket in local schools. Manoj Gangwar, Anil Vijay from CTCL, Fareed Stanikzai and Charlene Fauls from School District. Vinod Murthy from DYCA, key advocate and contributor to youth cricket development in Colorado, was acknowledged for his dedication. The new facility is expected to support ongoing training and development programs, including youth initiatives and school cricket activities.

Reflecting on the growth of cricket in Colorado, Jatin Patel recalled his initial visit in September 2017, when he was invited by Raymond Mascarenhas of the Colorado Cricket League to train local Crickt Coaches for youth cricket. Since then, the sport has experienced significant progress, driven by dedicated individuals like Manoj Gangwar, who has played a vital role in establishing cricket grounds and nurturing young talent in the region.

Overall, the opening of this cricket ground signifies a promising future for cricket in Thornton and Colorado at large. It provides a vital infrastructure for training, competitions, and community engagement, fostering the sport’s growth and encouraging the next generation of cricketers. The community’s commitment to developing cricket as a sport and cultural activity underscores its potential to become a prominent aspect of local sports and youth development programs.

Mentorship is led by the Jatin Patel, a coach, professional sports analyst, and Cricket Hall of Famer recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award. All the coaching staff holds

Level 2 or higher certification, ensuring a high standard of training and expertise.

“Jatin Patel has been an integral part of Colorado Cricket since 2017, providing ongoing support and guidance to our team and youth programs. His extensive experience and dedication significantly contribute to our development and success in the sport of cricket,” organizers said in the press release.

Geo George Vadakkan (Colorado Tennis Cricket League, President), said, “On behalf of the Colorado Tennis Cricket League (CTCL), I am delighted to share our heartfelt

appreciation with everyone who contributed to the success of our recent award ceremony. Special thanks to Mr. Jatin Patel, whose unwavering support since 2017 have been instrumental in shaping CTCL into the thriving league it is today. His guidance and expertise have not only elevated our league but also fostered the growth of individual players. We are also deeply grateful to the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul for taking the time to join us and share his invaluable experience with our players. His presence was a tremendous motivation for our cricketers, and your humility and kindness were truly inspiring. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our committee members, whose passion and dedication to cricket are evident in the growth and diversity of our league, which has become a melting pot of cultures and talents. Speaking of diversity, I am thrilled to see our league grow from strength to strength, attracting players from diverse backgrounds and age groups. This growth has not only helped our community come together but also provided a platform for people to connect, learn, and thrive.”