Shirlzar Dance Company Shines at Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Chicago, IL — November 27, 2025 – Shirlzar Dance Company brought vibrant energy, color, and culture to the streets of Chicago as they performed in this year’s prestigious Thanksgiving Day Parade. The invitation marked a milestone for the group, whose choreographers and directors, Elizar and Shirley, described the opportunity as a moment of “bursting excitement,” especially as it allowed them to represent Indian culture on such a celebrated American stage.

The parade, known for drawing performers from across the country, was impeccably organized and featured a wide variety of artistic groups. Shirlzar took part in two major segments: a featured performance on the main stage and a spirited walk through the parade route, engaging thousands of spectators.

Festivities began early, with television crews arriving as early as 5:15 a.m. to capture behind-the-scenes rehearsals. Shirlzar’s dancers presented a dynamic blend of semi-classical and Bollywood fusion choreography, performing numbers ranging from “Dhoom Tana” to the ever-popular “Mera Wala Dance.” The lineup also showcased “Nachle Nachle,” an original track by Elizar under Shirlzar Productions.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The performance was broadcast live on CBS Chicago and Pluto TV’s “Holiday” channel, allowing viewers nationwide to join in the celebration. Those who missed it will have additional opportunities to watch the replay on CAN TV Chicago on Saturday, December 6 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., as well as Sunday, December 7 at 3 p.m. In addition, ITV Gold will soon feature the performance in its upcoming programming, further expanding the company’s reach within the South Asian diaspora and beyond.

December 7 also marks another major event for the company: Shirlzar Dance Company’s Winter Fest Recital in Plainfield. More than 350 students are slated to take the stage, showcasing weeks of hard work, talent, and dedication.

To watch Shirlzar’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, visit the CBS YouTube link here: