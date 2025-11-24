Sham technology company operator sentenced for defrauding dozens of victims, many of them veterans

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Ramesh Kris Nathan was sentenced this week to 51 months in federal prison in connection with fraudulently obtaining investors’ money for a company that had no legitimate business activities, according to a Justice Department press release November 14, 2025. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria handed down the sentence.

At the conclusion of an eight-day trial in February 2025, a federal jury convicted Nathan, 43, on six counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Nathan, 43, a US citizen, promised investors that their money would fund Relativity Research Fund, Inc., a company for which Nathan set up a bank account in San Francisco. Nathan induced potential investors to provide funds by making false and misleading statements on his company’s website, promotional materials, and in emails to potential investors, including, for example, by representing that the company was involved in the development of advanced robotics and space travel technology. He made false promises of future trading of the company’s shares on the Nasdaq Private Market. Nathan also made false statements that the company had significant capital investments, worldwide offices with over 15,000 employees, and tens of billions of dollars in profits and revenue.

The jury also found that Nathan laundered investor funds through various bank accounts, and then used the funds for his personal expenses or family transfers to his mother and his then-girlfriend. Nathan carried out his fraudulent scheme by recruiting an intermediary to share his lies with investors, who consisted primarily of veterans of the United States military or friends and family of veterans.

United States Attorney Craig H. Missakian and FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani made the announcement.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Chhabria also sentenced the defendant to a period of supervised release and ordered restitution of approximately $300,000. The defendant will begin serving the sentence on March 13, 2026.