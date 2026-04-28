SGML Eye Hospital USA Raises $50,000 At NJ Gala For Hospital In Ujjain

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More than 250 guests gathered on the evening of April 26, 2026, at Royal Albert’s Palace, Crystal Hall in Fords, New Jersey for a gala dedicated to supporting the SGML Eye Hospital near Ujjain, India.

The event brought together philanthropists, community leaders, and supporters committed to advancing equitable eye care. Organized by SGML Eye Hospital USA, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New Jersey, the evening focused on strengthening access to quality vision services for rural and underserved populations through its partner hospital in Ujjain, helping prevent avoidable blindness and restore sight to those most in need.

The gala raised $50,000, organizers said in the press release. The funds are expected to support critical initiatives aimed at restoring vision and preventing blindness among those with limited access to medical care.

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Since its inauguration in January 2023, SGML Eye Hospital has performed more than 2,000 eye surgeries and provided over 20,000 outpatient consultations, the press release said. Many of these services are offered at minimal or no cost to patients facing financial hardship.

“Despite this progress, the need remains urgent,” those involved in the organization, say. They estimate the Ujjain region requires an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 eye surgeries annually, yet only 20,000 to 30,000 are currently performed, leaving a significant gap that the hospital says it aims to address through expanded services and modern infrastructure.

The gala featured a cultural program that kept the audience engaged. The event opened with a Ganesh Vandana by Nitya Rhythm Dance Academy, led by Nisha Parikh. Musical performances by Sanjay Shah, Priti Kandlur, Lipika Jena, and Dr. Tushar Patel of STR Entertainment – (Sanjay, Tushar, Rupen) accompanied by a live band, blended timeless classics and contemporary favorites. Award-winning artist and philanthropist Medha Atre-Kulkarni also contributed to the cause through a silent auction of her watercolor, oil, and acrylic paintings.

President of SGML Eye Hospital USA Dr. Tushar Patel, emphasized that the evening represented more than a gathering—it was a call to compassion and purposeful action. He highlighted the pressing need in rural Madhya Pradesh, where many individuals continue to live with blindness or partial vision loss due to limited access to cataract surgeries. He shared the vision behind SGML Eye Hospital, established under the guidance of Shastri Anandjivandasji, and acknowledged the dedication of trustees, founders, and supporters. He encouraged attendees to contribute meaningfully toward restoring sight and hope, underscoring that even small acts of generosity can transform lives.

Several key contributors were recognized for their dedication to the organization’s mission. Members of the SGML Associate Trust, along with co-founders and long-standing supporters from across the United States and India, were acknowledged for their instrumental role in advancing the hospital’s humanitarian efforts.

Members of the SGML Associate Trust, including Dr. Sparshil Patel, Smita (Miki) Patel, Usha Patel, Jatin Patel, Chhaya Patel, Arpita Patel, Jigna Patel, Dharmesh Patel, Dr. Sunil Parikh, Harry Shah, and Dr. Rajesh Thaker were recognized along with co-founders Ramesh Patel (California), Dr. Supen Patel (South Carolina), Kamlesh Bhatt (Ujjain, India), and Gita & Sadgun Amin (South Carolina), were also acknowledged.

The evening was emceed by Sanjiv Pandya, whose engaging presence and dynamic emceeing energized the audience and inspired generous participation, the press release said.

SGML Eye Hospital USA, Inc. thanked donors, sponsors, volunteers, and media partners for their support. For more information or to support this initiative, contact Dr. Tushar Patel at 848-391-0499.