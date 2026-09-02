Sewa International USA Releases $100,000 for Nepal Flash Flood Relief

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Volunteers conduct rescue operations, distribute emergency supplies and assist affected families across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts

Sewa International USA has released $100,000 for emergency flood relief in Nepal, as its volunteers work on the ground to rescue stranded people and deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to communities across the severely affected districts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading.

Following the August 26, 2026, catastrophic glacier collapse, avalanche and landslide, thousands are still missing, as floodwaters caused extensive destruction to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities, water systems and communication networks, leaving numerous communities isolated and urgently requiring food, clean drinking water, shelter, medical assistance and other essential supplies.

Several Sewa International USA volunteers who were near the Nepal-Tibet border when the disaster struck were also reported missing, adding to the organization’s concern as search-and-rescue efforts continued throughout the affected region.

According to Sewa International, its volunteers and local relief teams immediately mobilized to assist affected families. Rescue teams have been working to evacuate stranded residents, while volunteers are distributing food, water and emergency relief materials in flood-ravaged communities, the organization said.

“Sewa has started a fundraiser, ‘Nepal Flash Flood Relief,’ and raised more than $134,000 in the last few days,” said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International.

“Flash floods have devastated parts of Nepal, killing hundreds and sweeping away many devotees gathered for the Kailash Yatra. It is heart-wrenching to see the suffering and grief of people,” Gundavarapu added.

Sewa International established a missing-person helpdesk through its Nepal Flood Relief program in a bid to help families connect with those missing. People who have lost contact with a family member, friend, pilgrim or volunteer can submit the individual’s information. Those who have located or rescued a missing person may also report the details so that families can be notified.

The initiative is particularly important because damaged communication networks and transportation infrastructure have made it extremely difficult for families to obtain reliable information about loved ones traveling through or living in the affected areas.

Sewa International USA has launched the “Nepal Flash Flood Relief” fundraiser to strengthen rescue operations and provide emergency assistance to affected communities.

As the emergency response continues, Sewa International appealed to individuals, community organizations, religious institutions, businesses and corporate partners to contribute generously and help provide immediate relief to families facing enormous hardship and uncertainty. Contributions will help support the distribution of food, clean water, clothing, temporary shelter, medical supplies and other urgently needed relief materials.

Sewa’s response is expected to continue beyond the immediate rescue phase. Once conditions stabilize, the organization says it may also assist with rehabilitation and rebuilding initiatives to help families restore their homes, livelihoods and essential community infrastructure.

Sewa International USA is a 501(c)(3) Hindu faith-based humanitarian nonprofit organization specializing in disaster relief and rehabilitation, education, family services and community development. Founded in 2003, the organization has chapters throughout the United States and is part of an international service movement active in multiple countries.