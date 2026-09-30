Sewa International To Support 10,000 Children Affected In Nepal Floods 

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Sewa International (USA), based in Sugar Land, TX, plans to provide educational assistance to 10,000 children affected by the recent flash floods. It also plans to establish 10 skill development centers in flood-hit districts of Nepal to help people who lost their livelihoods, rebuild their lives.

Sewa USA’s President Srikanth Gundavarapu, who recently returned from a visit to the affected areas in Nepal, unveiled Sewa’s plans saying helping people rebuild their lives is Sewa’s priority, a press release from the organization said. The plan includes helping at least 500 families rebuild their homes, helping Nepali farmers restore their agricultural land, and providing mental-health assistance to help people cope with trauma.

Sewa announced $100,000 in aid immediately after the floods on August 26, and about 90 Sewa volunteers are actively involved in relief work. Sewa’s goal is to raise over $1 million for Nepal relief and as of September 30, it had reached 76% of its goal, the press release said.

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Returning from his two-day visit to Nepal’s flood-affected areas to assess the damage and get an overview of the ongoing relief work, Gundavarapu said he felt overwhelmed by the lives destroyed, families torn apart, and the death and mayhem caused by the floods. Gundavarapu and a team of volunteers from Sewa Nepal and other partner organizations traveled over 125 miles through the flood-hit communities. They met with affected families, local response teams, and government officials in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts. The team saw homes washed away, roads and bridges destroyed, and communities cut off by mud, rocks, and debris. In some areas, temporary zip-lines helped residents cross rivers while connectivity was being restored. Thousands of children cannot attend school, and families are not able to see dear ones due to the dance of destruction caused by turbulent waters.

At the Sewa-run Janjati Kalyan Ashram hostel in Thepla, Nuwakot, the team found families who had lost family members, as well as a principal who continued to support over 800 children in her school, despite losing her home in the floods.

The stories and the extent of damage revealed the long road ahead for affected families and communities. “Sewa’s ongoing efforts are focused not only on immediate relief, but also on supporting children, education, rehabilitation, and rebuilding lives,” the organization said.

Working with Sewa Nepal and Nepal CMA (Community Medicine Assistant) Association, Sewa USA has distributed more than 800 grocery and hygiene kits and 700 shelter and medical kits. Sewa volunteers served more than 2,250 cooked meals during the first five days and continue to provide about 150 meals daily. More than 150 people received medical check-ups through health camps, while over 500 emergency lighting and power-support items were provided, including 200 units to the Nepal Police.

“Sewa USA invites individuals, community organizations, corporations, and foundations to support its Nepal Flood Relief and Rehabilitation efforts. Donations will help sustain immediate assistance and expand long-term programs focused on children, education, shelter, skills, and livelihoods, the press release said.

Donation Link: https://sewausa.org/NepalFlashFloodRelief