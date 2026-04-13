Senior House Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi Backs Gen-Z Leader Jay Vaingankar In Race For Congress

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Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, announced April 13, 2026, he is endorsing Jay Vaingankar for Congress (JayVaingankar.com) in New Jersey’s 12th District, backing the Gen Z candidate and former Biden White House official as a “results-driven leader.”

The District 12 Democratic primaries are scheduled to be held June 2, and Vaingankar is one of at least 11 candidates vying for the party’s nomination.

“In Congress, we need leaders who know how to get things done and who are ready to take on the challenges facing working families,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi is quoted saying in a press release from Vaingankar’s campaign. “From his track record expanding clean energy and working across the federal government to lower costs, Jay Vaingankar has the experience and the drive to deliver results. I am proud to endorse Jay Vaingankar for Congress, and I look forward to his leadership in our nation’s capital.”

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Vaingankar, a former Biden White House and Department of Energy official, helped implement the Inflation Reduction Act, which his campaign claims, brought millions in clean energy tax credits for New Jersey.

His agenda includes lowering the cost of living, bringing universal healthcare, and an end to “forever wars.”

“I’m honored to have Congressman Krishnamoorthi’s support,” Vaingankar said. “He has built a reputation in Congress for delivering results, strengthening our economy, and standing up for working families. That’s exactly the kind of leadership we need more of in Washington. I’ve shown in this campaign that I won’t back down from MAGA extremists like Laura Loomer, and I’ll bring that same willingness to stand up and fight for NJ-12 in Congress.”

Vaingankar recently announced his campaign has raised over $260,000 and makes the cut as one of five campaigns in the 11-person field to qualify for the nationally televised debate on April 26.

The Gen-Z candidate has been endorsed by former U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the Indian American Impact Fund, and AAPI Victory Fund, two leading groups supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander candidates across the country.