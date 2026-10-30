Senator Cory Booker’s Get-Out-The-Vote Rally Attracts Hundreds Of Indian Americans

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Just a few days before the November 3 midterm elections, hundreds of Indian Americans showed their support for US Senator Cory Booker at a rally October 28, 2026, held at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, NJ.

Senator Booker hosted the get-out-the-vote rally which according to a press release attracted more than 600 community members from across New Jersey.

Billed as the ‘Asian Indians (AAPI) for Booker Community Rally’, the event attracted elected leaders who addressed the gathering including Representative Frank Pallone and Senator Andy Kim, as well as New Jersey State Senator Raj Mukherji, Mayors Sam Joshi of Edison, and Pulkit Desai of Parsippany, apart from Senator Booker.

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The rally also saw Indian American community leaders including Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media and President of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO).

Senator Booker praised the Indian American elected leaders present and had high praise for State Sen. Mukherji for his service in the US Armed Forces. “People here – they were elected not for the color of their skin but for the content of their character,” Booker said evoking the words of late civil rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King. He referred to his meeting with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and praised India’s democracy. “It’s a scary time,” Booker noted, “But you cannot have great courage without great fear,” and that “great fear makes great courage possible.”

Booker also said, “This election is not about one person. This election is about “We the People.” In democracies like India and the US, he said, “The power of the people is greater than the people in power.”

In a press release from Booker’s AAPI outreach desk following the event, Booker is quoted saying, “I am proud to stand with New Jersey’s South Asian, Asian American & Pacific Islander communities, and look forward to having their support at the ballot box next Tuesday. This is a growing and vibrant community who will make their voices heard to elect leaders who will fight for them.” He went on to add, “Whether it’s the vibrant Indian American community throughout Hudson and Middlesex Counties, the Chinese American community from Central Jersey, Korean Americans from Bergen County and so many other communities across the state, the contributions that this community has and continues to make personifies the great diversity, talent and accomplishments to our great state and the country as a whole.”

Parsippany’s Mayor Desai, in his address at the event, spoke of his rise to public office coming from India, and the youth that played a big part in his election; Edison’s Mayor Joshi spoke of his early interest in politics 37 years ago, and his efforts to impress upon the community the importance of Midterm elections. “This year I have seen people passionately interested,” Joshi noted. He and Desai, as well as other speakers, praised Senators Booker and Pallone for their service and commitment to the community.

NJ State Senator Mukherji described Pallone as “Father of the Indian promise” as he praised Indian Americans for leading the IT industry, as well as health, science, arts etc.

Congressman Pallone spoke about how Washington had become so divisive. “They call each other names and don’t want to work together,” he noted, but emphasized that Sen. Booker had always tried to bring people together.

Senator Kim described Indian Americans as “the strongest, most dynamic Asian community,” but added that while diversity should be celebrated, it should not be taken for granted.