Senator Cory Booker : Celebrating Navratri and the Strength of Our Communities

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As I travel throughout New Jersey during this time every year, I am reminded of the beautiful and auspicious occasion of Navratri.

In each and every corner of the state, whether it’s celebrations in the streets of Jersey City, in school gymnasiums in Elizabeth or Cherry Hill, in temples in Parsippany and so many others, I can’t help but to be captivated by the tens of thousands of members of the community dancing in sync at garbas with one another.

A sea of bright and colorful chaniya cholis and kurtas flowing effortlessly throughout the circles around the garbo and the rhythmic clicks during dandiya raas–each step, clap, and every turn reflecting a tradition rooted in faith, community, and the celebration of life.

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What resonates most profoundly for me is the central tenets of Navratri, the triumph of good over evil, the celebration of Shakti, and the belief that courage, faith, and righteousness can overcome darkness and adversity. Essentially, Navratri reminds us that the forces of good, courage, and compassion are stronger than those of hatred, fear, and division.

These are values I share and believe these are core principles to what I am fighting for every single day in the U.S. Senate. It’s why I am proud to stand up to any threat against these central beliefs. Unfortunately, the fight against darkness and hate is an everyday battle for us all throughout our communities and one that I see firsthand whether in the halls of the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C. or throughout the communities I meet during my travels throughout the country.

I’m sure you see this in your day to day lives as well. Whether you’ve gone out to eat with your families on Oak Tree Road in Iselin, grocery shopping at Indian Bazaar in Jersey City or Patel Brothers across the state, or filled up gas for your car recently, prices on our basic needs has gotten so much more expensive under the needless tariffs and Iran war under Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Much of the community has also been hurt by the inhumane treatment of our immigrant families at the hands of this cruel and corrupt administration. Whether it’s imprisoning legal residents and citizens or separating of families trying to legally join their families throughout the country, Donald Trump’s ICE has wrecked havoc on so many throughout our state and community

Navratri reminds us that with our collective action, we will triumph over this hate and cruelty. This isn’t figurative speech. Recently, we were reminded of horrific hate crimes that sadly persist today, with the alleged plot for a mass shooting against a Hindu temple in the Chicago suburbs earlier this month.

What these forces of evil don’t realize is that strength comes in many forms and the diversity of our country is what makes our nation special. Our faith and sense of community, of taking care of another in times of need and coming together is what allows us to overcome this darkness in our society. As Navratri culminates in Dussehra and just as Goddess Durga prevailed over Mahishasura and Lord Rama triumphed over Ravana, we too will be triumphant as a community.

May the spirit of Navratri and Dussehra inspire us all to lead with compassion, stand with courage, and never lose faith in the triumph of good over evil. To all those celebrating across New Jersey and the world, I wish you and your families a joyous and blessed Navratri and Dussehra–Shubh Navratri and Happy Dussehra!