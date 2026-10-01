Second judge blocks Trump’s $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

The White House did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment.

Democracy Forward, a left-leaning legal group that represents the plaintiffs, applauded the ruling in a statement. “Today’s decision … protects ‌a ⁠system that was thrown into chaos overnight,” said Steve Bressler, a lawyer with the group.

The program offers 65,000 visas annually, with another 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees, approved for ​three to six years.

Trump’s order sharply raised the cost of obtaining H-1B visas, ​which had typically ⁠come with about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees, depending on various factors.

In imposing the fee, Trump invoked the president’s power under federal immigration law to restrict the entry of certain foreign nationals that would be detrimental to US interests. He ⁠said businesses ​had abused the H-1B program and replaced American workers with ​cheaper foreign labor.