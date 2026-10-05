Scientists, Led By Indian American, identify biological mechanism that may explain obesity relapse

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New research explains why weight regain is common after dieting or stopping GLP-1 medications; Researchers discovered that obesity creates a lasting “memory” in fat cells that keeps hunger signals elevated even after weight loss; Obesity “memory” can be passed from mother to child before birth; Blocking the asprosin pathway prevented weight regain and inherited obesity risk.

Scientists from Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University have identified why almost everyone who loses weight gains it back, no matter how they lost it, and why obesity passes from mother to child at rates that diet and environment cannot explain.

Dr. Anil Chopra of the Harrington Discovery Institute (HDI) at University Health, and Case Western University associate professor, and colleagues, in a recent study published in Cell Reports, found that obesity creates a lasting biological change in fat cells that keeps the hunger hormone asprosin elevated (“obesity memory”) even after weight loss. The findings may help explain why many people regain weight after dieting or discontinuing GLP-1 medications and why obesity risk can persist across generations, a September news release from HDI said.

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“Imagine having an appetite-stimulating signal stuck in the ‘on’ position day after day, despite losing weight,” explained Atul Chopra, MD, PhD, senior author of the study, investigator and associate director of the Harrington Rare Disease Program at HDI, and associate professor of medicine, genetics and genomics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

“Our findings suggest one reason weight regain can be so difficult to prevent after treatment ends. This same signal can also cross the placenta from mother to baby. The result is a child born with a programmed susceptibility to obesity. This may also explain why obesity became such an epidemic, and why the cycle has continued for generations,” Dr. Chopra is quoted saying in the news report.

The researchers also found that blocking the asprosin pathway in mice, from the gene that produces it to the receptor in the brain that responds to it, prevented both weight regain after dieting and inherited obesity risk. The finding points to new therapeutic strategies that could address the relapse problem drug companies are actively trying to solve, the news report said.

“These patterns have been observed for decades, but nobody knew the exact molecular mechanism that makes obesity so persistent or how it transmits across generations,” added Dr. Chopra. “We wanted to find the biological basis for that persistence.”

The research team began the study with looking for what turns up the hunger hormone asprosin in obesity. They found that an inflammatory signal, called TGF-β1, does this. The biggest surprise was that a brief exposure to this signal created a lasting change that persisted for weeks after the signal was gone, the researchers say.

“It was like flipping a light switch that stays on even after you remove your finger,” said Dr. Chopra. “Even after mice lost all the excess weight and TGF-β1 returned to normal, this switch in their fat cells remained flipped, keeping asprosin and appetite elevated. This gives us a molecular explanation for why GLP-1 drugs, which suppress appetite while you take them, cannot fix the underlying biological memory that drives hunger back up once treatment ends. This same signal crosses the placenta and programs a baby’s fat cells before birth.”

This finding means clinicians would need to rethink the idea that obesity relapse is a failure of willpower or discipline.

“We need to treat obesity as a condition that leaves lasting biological scars, not just a temporary state of excess weight,” he said.

This explains why patients on GLP-1 medications regain weight when they discontinue the drugs. The medication suppresses appetite temporarily but does not erase the epigenetic memory in fat cells.

“Pharmaceutical companies are actively seeking ways to help people maintain weight loss after treatment. The new findings identify a potential complementary target: a pathway that may sustain the biological drive toward regain after weight reduction,” the news release says pointing to the future.

The study was designed to test its central observation beyond a single laboratory. A separate laboratory led by Seth J. Field, MD, PhD, reproduced the key persistence finding. Field is director of physician-scientist programs and chief scientific officer at the Harrington Discovery Institute at UH and a professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

“While further human research is needed, the convergence across laboratories and datasets strengthens the case that the mechanism warrants serious investigation,” the scientists note, and point to the need for translating the findings into humans.

“Given the need for durable obesity treatments, we are interested in whether asprosin-blocking therapies could be used alongside or after GLP-1 treatment to prevent rebound,” Dr. Chopra concludes.