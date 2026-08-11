Sanjay Kapoor connects with New Jersey fans at Edison event

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EDISON, N.J. — Bollywood actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor met with fans, shared stories from his career and joined in music and dancing during a special event at the ITV GOLD Auditorium in Edison.

Presented by ITV GOLD in association with Tina Goyal, with Meenu Gupta serving as national promoter representing VOG USA, the event drew Bollywood fans from across the Tri-State area for an evening of live music, conversation and celebrity interaction.

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The program opened with a live performance by Rhythm Tolee, led by Gurpreet Singh and his team, featuring a selection of Bollywood songs. Rajan Gupta and Chitra also performed several numbers, accompanied by Monty on tabla and Sudeip on guitar.

Members of the cast and crew of the upcoming global production “Miracles 2.0,” led by producer-director Reema Kapani, were also introduced during the program.

Kapani later joined Kapoor for a fireside conversation about his film career, experiences in Bollywood and his views on changes in the entertainment industry.

Kapoor shared anecdotes from his career and interacted with audience members throughout the evening. He also surprised guests by dancing to some of his popular Bollywood songs, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Kapoor posed for photographs, greeted attendees and spent time speaking with fans during the event.

Several individuals were also recognized with awards during the program.

Surya Sharma received the Women of the Year 2026 Award in Information Technology.

Pareksha Agnihotri received the Best Swimmer of the Year 2026 Award.

Preeti Singh was honored as Outstanding Lead Actress 2026 for “Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning,” directed by Reema Kapani and produced by EchoDreams.

Ben Karn received the Model of the Year 2026 Award.

Raj Gupta and Raju Singla received a Special Award, presented by Meenu Gupta of VOG USA.

The gathering at the ITV GOLD Auditorium on Oak Tree Road also included dining and networking opportunities for guests.

Organizers credited the efforts of Gupta, Goyal, Ilayas Quraishi, COO of ITV GOLD, and the ITV GOLD team for coordinating the event.

The program concluded with music, dancing and interaction between Kapoor and attendees.