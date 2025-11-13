Rubio praises India’s handling of latest terror attack

- ADVERTISEMENT -



United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, praised India’s handling of the latest terrorist attack in India. He made the remarks during a press conference at Hamilton International Airport in Canada where he was attending the G7 foreign ministers’ meetings, also attended among others, by India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

The car-bomb blast occurred near India’s iconic Red Fort November 10, 2025, killed 13 people and injured several others. India is investigating the explosion under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Adt, a law used mainly to deal with terrorism-related activities.

Secretary Rubio was asked how concerned he was with latest car explosion incident in light of conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

Rubio responded, “we’re aware of the potential that that holds. But I think the Indians are – need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation. That investigation continues. Clearly, it was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people. But I think they’re doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation; and I think when they have facts, they’ll release those facts.”

Conceding that the US administration was aware of the potential the latest incident has and he did speak about it “a little bit today” with his Indian counterpart.

“But I think we’re going to wait and see what their investigation reveals. We’ve offered to help, but I think they’re very capable in these investigations. They don’t need our help. They’re doing a good job, and I thought they were very measured and professional in how they’ve approached it, as they usually are,” Rubio added.

At a State Department press briefing in Washington on the same day, November 12, spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked about Pakistan’s growing favorable relations with the Trump administration.

“I would say that our relationship with both nations is as it has been, which is good, and that is the benefit of having a president who knows everyone, talks to everyone, and that is how we can bring differences together in this case. So, it’s clear that the diplomats here are committed to both nations,” Bruce said.

“I can tell you also that there has been a U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue that was established. At this dialogue in Islamabad, the United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during this latest round of the talks in Islamabad,” Bruce added.

“The United States and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats. And I think that for the region and for the world, the United States working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that’s beneficial,” Bruce concluded.