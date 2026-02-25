Royal Inn owner of Indian origin sentenced

- ADVERTISEMENT -



A California woman, Varsha Patel, 57, of Chino Hills, owner of a motel, was sentenced on Feb. 4, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to five years of probation, forfeiture of the Royal Inn motel, forfeiture of $744,000, and a $5,000 fine.

Patel previously pleaded guilty to “Using a Facility of Interstate Commerce in Aid of Racketeering Enterprises,” a February 17, press release from the U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine’s Office, District of Arizona, said, noting that the motel was “known for serving as a hub for prostitution and drug activities.”

“When federal and local law enforcement team up it’s a force multiplier. In this case, the Phoenix Police Department, FBI and U.S. Marshals joined forces to shut down the Royal Inn, making an immediate and significant impact on public safety,” Courchaine said.

“This sentencing is the culmination of several years of hard work by both the FBI and the Phoenix Police Department. The defendant knowingly and willingly operated the Royal Inn to facilitate the sexual exploitation of people and the sale of drugs,” said FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge, Heith Janke.

“Our partnerships with federal agencies are critical in dismantling organizations that allow criminal behavior to affect the quality of life of our community members,” said Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano.

A search warrant was executed in September 2024 at the Royal Inn, located at 2510 W. Palo Verde Drive in Phoenix, Arizona, following an extensive investigation by the Phoenix Police Department and the FBI.

“The high volume of criminal activity at the Royal Inn was well known in the community where residents, business owners, and two schools, witnessed around-the-clock prostitution and drug dealing,” the press release said.

Following the execution of a search and seizure warrant, the U.S. Marshals Service shuttered and fenced off the premises.

The Phoenix Police Department, FBI Phoenix, and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted the investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.