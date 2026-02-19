Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL calls AI a “structural shift”, emphasizes IP-led value creation

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New Delhi, February 19, 2026: Chairperson of HCL Technologies Roshni

Nadar Malhotra on Thursday (February 19) described Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a structural shift rather than a routine technology cycle, emphasising the need for India to lay thrust on Intellectual Property-led value creation.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Malhotra said AI represents a defining

moment in technological history, comparable to the advent of the printing press and

the Internet.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer something we switch on and switch off. It is with us

at all times. AI is becoming an assistant, a guide, a teacher, sometimes even a

companion,” she said.

Highlighting the speed and scale of AI adoption, Malhotra emphasised that “when

knowledge becomes programmable, industries are redefined rather than merely

evolving.”

“While previous decades were defined by the dial-up modem, mobile ringtones, and

smartphone screens, the present era is shaped by the invisible hum of neural

networks,” she said.

“The competitive edge in the AI era is not computing power. It is clarity of thinking,”

Malhotra said, describing AI as “a mirror” that reflects how responsibly societies

deploy and govern the technology.

“The real question is not what AI can do, but how responsibly we will deploy it, how

inclusively we will scale it, and how wisely we will govern it,” she said.

Calling for a strategic pivot, the HCL Technologies Chairperson outlined three

priorities for India: moving from scale-led growth to IP-led value creation, shifting

from adopting technologies to building them, and treating compute as digital public

infrastructure. “Services scale with effort. IP scales infinitely,” she said.