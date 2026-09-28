Rohit Malhotra, candidate for Fulton County Commission, Georgia, gets important endorsement

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Rohit Malhotra, running as a Democrat for Fulton County Commissioner in District 4, which covers Atlanta, Georgia, was endorsed September 28, 2026, by political activist Stacey Abrams. He has already been endorsed by Congressman Ro Khanna, D-California.

The Commission’s mandate is to manage elections, hospital, the justice system, libraries, art and culture programs and additional public services for more than a million residents in Georgia.

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Malhotra, founder of the Center for Civic Innovation which supports small businesses, non profits, and entrepreneurs, is an Ash Innovation Fellow during the Obama Administration. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2025, for Atlanta City Council President, which however garnered nearly 50,000 votes, his election website voterohit.com says. According to Ballotpedia, Malhotra got 48.5 percent of the vote to Marci Collier Overstreet (nonpartisan)’s 51.5 percent.

If elected to the Fulton County Commission on November 3, he says he would be the first millennial and first Asian American to serve on that body. Currently, four candidates, two Democrats and two nonpartisan, are running for the special general election. The others are Aaron Sampson, Democrat, Natalie Hall, Nonpartisan, and Karen Rene, Nonpartisan

“This campaign builds off of something special we built last year that fundamentally changed our local politics,” Malhotra says, adding, “And our coalition, since then, has only grown. It is multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-neighborhood, and multi-generational.”

He has already been endorsed by the Working Families Party, Georgia Equality, Run For Something, the Atlanta Labor Concil, and other organizations. He is also supported by State Rep. Phil Olaleye, State Senator Nan Orrock, and a number of elected leaders and candidates for office.

“Democracy and voting rights leader Stacey Abrams joins a growing coalition of community leaders, elected progressive and Democrat officials, labor, and democracy organizations,” in her endorsement of Malhotra. “Rohit is the most progressive Democrat on the ballot this November in this special election for County Commissioner,” the press release from his campaign office says.

Abrams gives him a ringing endorsement as “the bold, smart, and courageous leadership we need in this moment for Georgia and for Fulton County.” She describes him as “a talented leader who has spent much of his life and career in public service. We must elect Democrats like Rohit, those who are fiercely committed to protecting our elections and delivering real solutions for health, safety, the economy and justice,” urging people to vote for him.

“The seeds of Stacey Abrams’s decades of work and sacrifice have shaped and continue to shift Georgia, the South, and the country,” said Malhotra. “Her greatest contribution will be the doors she broke down and the ceilings she shattered for others— including me. Stacey Abrams may not be on the ballot this November, but the fruit of her labor is. I am forever grateful for her guidance, mentorship, and leadership–– and now, her endorsement.”

Malhotra’s website declares his agenda as one of addressing economic inequality “head on”.

“While the city sees historic growth, Atlanta ranks last in the nation for economic mobility. That means children born into poverty here are less likely to escape it than anywhere else in the country. As a result, Atlanta now has the highest income inequality in the U.S..” Malhotra points out, adding, “This campaign will tackle the root causes of inequality with bold, targeted policies and investments that ensure that every family, small business, and community in Atlanta has a real shot at success, not just survival. We have an opportunity to transform the City Council from a reactive legislative body into a bold, accessible, and transparent force for progress.”