Revocation of U.S. Passports Looms for Americans Owing Child Support Debt

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WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of State announced Thursday that Americans with significant unpaid child support debt could face passport revocation as part of a broader enforcement effort under the Trump administration aimed at strengthening compliance with federal child support laws.

In a media note issued May 7, the State Department said it is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “on an unprecedented scale” to identify individuals who owe more than $2,500 in court-ordered child support and revoke their U.S. passports under existing federal law.

The department said the initiative is intended to support American families and ensure parents meet both their legal and financial obligations toward their children.

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“Under President Trump, the Department of State is using commonsense tools to support American families and strengthen compliance with U.S. laws,” the statement said.

Federal law already bars individuals with significant child support arrears from obtaining or renewing a passport. The State Department noted that passports of delinquent individuals may also be revoked, rendering them invalid for international travel.

Officials urged Americans with outstanding child support debt to contact the appropriate state child support enforcement agencies immediately to arrange payments and avoid losing passport privileges.

“Once a passport is revoked, it may no longer be used for travel,” the department stated.

According to the announcement, eligibility for a new passport will only be restored after the debt has been resolved and the individual is no longer listed as delinquent in HHS records.

The State Department emphasized that the enforcement action is part of the administration’s broader effort to “put American families first” through its passport policies and procedures.