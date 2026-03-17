Respected nonprofit Pratham has transformative ‘Giving Day’

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This past Friday, March 13, Pratham brought together high profile guests and supporters for India Giving Day, celebrating the power of giving. It also raised enough for Pratham USA to support 25,300+ children in India.

As part of the day, Pratham hosted a Changemaker Series conversation with cricketer Unmukt Chand and National Board Member Jai Das, who discussed how mentorship, education, and community support can help unlock the potential of the next generation.

In addition, in-person India Giving Day events were held in Chicago, San Francisco, and Dallas. These gatherings brought supporters together to celebrate the impact of collective giving, a May 17, press release from Pratham said.

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Pratham USA CEO & Global Executive, Manisha Bharti co-hosted India Giving Day LIVE, the official virtual broadcast celebrating the impact of the diaspora. Special guest speakers included Vijay Amritraj, M.R. Rangaswami, and Isheeta Ganguly.

Pratham USA National Board Member Deepak Raj, who also serves as National Co-Chair of India Giving Day and Advisory Council Chair for the India Philanthropy Alliance, also joined the three-hour long conversation to highlight philanthropy and the power of collective action.

During the livestream, Pratham USA shared a major philanthropic commitment from the Saireddy Family Foundation to support programs for vulnerable children in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. This commitment will support the Pratham Council for Vulnerable Children (PCVC), the organization’s child protection and rights initiative which works to prevent child trafficking, child labor, child marriage, and other forms of exploitation while ensuring children from vulnerable circumstances remain engaged in education. PVCV has more than two decades of experience supporting over 40,000 children and families across India.

The initiative will be a place-based community center model and begin by supporting 100 children and their families, providing sustained educational sponsorship. The Community Centres will serve as hubs for learning, mentorship, and child protection, ensuring young people receive the support they need to continue their education and pursue opportunities beyond high school. The program will also work closely with families to strengthen access to social protection schemes and livelihood opportunities. With a strong focus on supporting girls, who often face additional barriers to education, the program will provide sustained guidance beyond high school with pathways to higher education and vocational training that lead to long-term economic independence

“We are deeply grateful to the Saireddy Family Foundation for their leadership and belief in the power of Pratham’s mission,” the organization said.

“The Saireddy Family Foundation and PCVC’s mission are aligned and we are proud to make a long-term commitment that empowers children to learn without limits and boldly shape the futures they deserve. Together, we are transforming hope into real, lasting impact,” Mahesh Saireddy, Pratham USA National Board member, and his wife Neeti Saireddy are quoted saying in the press release.