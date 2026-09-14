Republican Candidate For Texas Railroad Commission Blasted by Democrats And Republicans For Racist Post

By
By a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -
Image and comments posted by Texas Republican Railroad Commission nominee Bo French. PHOTO: Courtesy Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, condemned Texas Republican Railroad Commission nominee Bo French for what he described as a “racist and xenophobic tweet targeting South Asian students at the University of Texas.” Republican lawmakers led by Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, also blasted French for his post targeting Indian students.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. PHOTO: X @CongressmanRaja

They were responding after French posted photos of students celebrating a Longhorns football victory and portrayed them as evidence that Americans are being “displaced by foreigners.”

“Bo French’s xenophobic hate toward South Asian students is disgraceful and part of a broader rise in attacks targeting South Asian Americans across the country. These young people were cheering for their university, and he chose to demonize them based solely on how they look. South Asian Americans are as American as anyone, and this kind of hatred has no place in our politics or our country,” Krishnamoorthi said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

He also posted a direct response to French on Facebook.

Senator John Cornyn. PHOTO: Screenshot from Facebook.

Cornyn, who will not be running for re-election in November, tweeted, “This is the Republican nominee for statewide office. Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized. This is how great political parties self-destruct. Sad.”

Other Indian American organizations also condemned French’s post. The Indian American Advocacy Council called it a “disgusting and racist post against brown students…” The Hindu American Foundation condemned French’s tweet, while praising Sen. Jon Cornyn for criticizing the GOP candidate.

Related posts:

Indian-American lawmakers re-elected, some newcomers win at state-level, first Wisconsin AG in Republican Convention from the lens of Indian Americans-Haley attacks Harris, urges diversity, Ramaswamy goes back to basics Half-way into their two-year term, Indian-American lawmakers on Capitol Hill are deeply engaged and moving forward on issues affecting the nation and the community Winning around the country: Indian-Americans score victories up and down the ballot

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR