Rep. Shri Thanedar hosts Town Hall with focus on Iran and ICE

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Indian American Congressman from Michigan Shri Thanedar, an outspoken critic of the Iran war and ICE operations in his state, held a Town Hall March 21, 2026, inviting constituents to air their views and get updates. Questions from attendees went beyond Iran and ICE to healthcare, social security, and local amenities as well.

“I had a great time hearing from constituents at my town hall this past Saturday! It was an honor to discuss everyday concerns with local Wayne County families and what I can do in Congress to address them. I want to thank everyone who came out to participate,” Thanedar said in an email blast.

Here are some of the questions he got and the answers he provided:

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Q: Where does the money come from to pay for the daily cost of the war in Iran?

It comes from our defense budget, which is supposed to be controlled by Congress, not the President. That’s why I will vote NO on any additional funding the President requests for the war in Iran.

Q: What are some issues you see in common between different parts of the district, and what are some solutions to them?

Access to housing, our aging sewer system, and issues relating to transportation and infrastructure are all faced by constituents across our district, which I’ve fought to address by securing federal funding for local projects to solve them.

Q: How do we reduce funding allocated to military/ defense and transfer to health care, Medicaid, SSI, SNAP, ETC.?

Congress has to pass a budget every year that reflects our country’s priorities. I believe we should redirect billions from our bloated defense spending over to pay for things at home like healthcare and food assistance, but we need 218 votes in Congress for that to pass. However, that is something I fight for every year.