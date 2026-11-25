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The tariffs will have more impact on Asian Americans in the US and small businesses that depend on imports from those countries

Rep. Grace Meng (NY-06), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), issued the following statement on the Trump administration’s proposal to impose a new round of tariffs on 14 economies, nearly all of them in Asia, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“President Trump is doubling down on his costly tariffs that have made life more expensive for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs). His reckless trade wars have hit our nation’s three million AANHPI-owned businesses especially hard, many of which rely on imported ethnic and cultural goods that cannot be produced domestically.

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“From New York City’s Chinatown to Chicago’s Little India to Orange County’s Little Saigon, our communities are being crushed by Trump’s failed economic policies and want leaders who will deliver affordability. Next year, CAPAC members will reclaim Congress’s constitutional authority under Article I to regulate trade and work to end these costly tariffs once and for all.”

Tariffs on everyday goods and groceries have added additional costs for families, consumers, and small businesses, Meng’s office noted, quoting a post-midterm election survey, which showed the top issues that Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters want Congress and the President to address are the cost of living/inflation ( 53% ), jobs and the economy ( 37% ) and health care costs ( 33% ).

Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander-owned businesses represent 11 percent of all employer businesses, despite making up only 7 percent of the total U.S. population, Meng’s press release said.

Nearly 20 percent of all businesses in the restaurant and hospitality sector are Asian owned, with around three-quarters of all counties in the U.S. having at least one Asian restaurant of any kind, according to Meng’s office. AANHPI-owned businesses also employ more than 5 million Americans and generate more than a trillion dollars in sales.