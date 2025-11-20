Rep. Krishnamoorthi introduces bill to promote tourism

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) introduced the Brand USA Restoration Act, legislation to restore $80 million in federal funding for Brand USA, the nation’s public-private tourism partnership.

The bill replenishes the Travel Promotion Fund to offset the nearly 80 percent cut made in President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Act’, Krishnamoorthi’s office said in a November 20, 2025, press release.

Noting that Brand USA plays a critical role in marketing the United States to international travelers, and supports millions of American jobs, as the FIFA World Cup rolls around and US celebrates its 250th birthday, Krishnamoorthi said, “Restoring Brand USA’s funding is about protecting American jobs and strengthening our economy. When we attract visitors from around the world, we support American workers, small businesses, and communities in every state. This bill ensures that the United States continues to compete globally and remains a top destination for international travel.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The legislation has been strongly endorsed by the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), an organization dominated by Indian Americans, which represents thousands of hotel owners across the United States.

“Restoring full funding to Brand USA was a top priority at our Fall National Advocacy Conference because this is about keeping international travelers coming to the United States and protecting our members’ businesses,” said Kamalesh (KP) Patel, AAHOA Chairman. “Brand USA has generated $140 billion in economic impact and supported over 300,000 American jobs, yet recent funding cuts threaten to slow this momentum.” Patel added.

Laura Lee Blake, AAHOA President and CEO, added, “Brand USA drives millions of international travelers to the U.S., generating tens of billions in visitor spending and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs. For AAHOA Members, who own over 60 percent of U.S. hotels, this funding is a major step forward—every $1 dollar for Brand USA creates $20 in visitor spending.