Rep. Grace Meng who represents Queens on Capitol Hill, Reintroduces Bill to Make Diwali a Federal Holiday 

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Legislation Comes Amid Rising Anti-Hindu and Anti-South Asian Hate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As communities across the United States and around the world gathered to celebrate Diwali November 7 and 8, Rep. Grace Meng, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, reintroduced the Diwali Day Act to recognize Diwali as a federal holiday. Meng represents New York’s 6th Congressional District – Parts of West, Central and Northeast Queens.

Diwali, the press release notes, is one of the most important holidays of the year for many religious groups including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists as well as billions in the South Asian, Southeast Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, a November 9 press release from Meng’s office said.

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“Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. At a time when anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate is on the rise, recognizing Diwali as a federal holiday sends a powerful message that Hindus, as well as Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, are valued members of our society,” Meng is quoted saying in the press release. “Here in Queens, I see firsthand how meaningful Diwali is to so many families and communities. My Diwali Day Act will help educate Americans about the importance of this day, and I will continue working to create a more inclusive nation that honors the rich cultural traditions of its people.”

Meng’s legislation, if passed would make Diwali the 12th federally recognized holiday in the United States. As a day off it would allow communities to celebrate and demonstrate that the government values the rich cultures and traditions of its citizens. Chair Meng is also the author of the Lunar New Year Day Act, which would establish Lunar New Year as a federally recognized holiday.

The Diwali bill is co-sponsored by 19 Members of Congress, including Reps. Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Wesley Bell (MO-01), Ami Bera (CA-06), André Carson (IN-07), Judy Chu (CA-28), Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Timothy Kennedy (NY-26), Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), Stephen Lynch (MA-08), Deborah Ross (NC-02), Lateefah Simon (CA-12), Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10), Tom Suozzi (NY-03), Mark Takano (CA-39), Shri Thanedar (MI-13), Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12).

The bill is also endorsed by Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), Asian American Federation (AAF), Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), Hindus for Human Rights, Hindu Temple Society of North America, Indian American Impact, Indian Diaspora Council, Indo-Caribbean Alliance, International Commission on Dalit Rights, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA), National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA), OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF), The Sikh Cultural Society, The Sikh Coalition, South Asian Impact Foundation, and Southeast Asia Resource Action Center (SEARAC).

A copy of the bill can be viewed capac.house.gov.