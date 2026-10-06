Renowned Indian American Physician, Academic, Appointed Dean Of Boston U School Of Medicine

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Dr. Geeta Swamy, a renowned obstetrics and gynecology researcher and an academic leader at Duke University School of Medicine, has been appointed the new dean of Boston University’s Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.

Dr. Swamy takes over her new position January 1, 2027, according to a September 17, news release from Boston University.

Swamy has more than two decades of experience in healthcare, groundbreaking research, and university leadership. She worked at Duke University for 22 years, and is the Haywood Brown, MD Distinguished Professor of Women’s Health, associate vice president for research, and executive vice dean for clinical sciences and research administration for the school of medicine.

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At Boston U, she replaces Karen Antman, who stepped down in 2025 after 20 years in the role. The interim dean position has been filled by Hee-Young Park, the Carolann S. Najarian, MD, chair of medical sciences and education, a professor of dermatology, and associate dean of faculty affairs at the medical school.

“What inspired me about this role was the opportunity to connect the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine more deeply to the university through interdisciplinary discovery, to Boston Medical Center through our shared mission, and to the communities of Boston through a commitment to improving health for all,” Swamy is quoted saying in the news release.

Swamy, who is regarded as a “highly accomplished” clinician and scientist with a focus on perinatal infection, maternal immunization, and the complications of pregnancy. She is affiliated with several hospitals, including Duke University Hospital and Duke Regional Hospital.

President of Boston U Melissa Gilliam said, “Dr. Swamy’s excellence as a leading maternal-child health researcher and her deep understanding of academic medicine make her exceptionally well suited to lead our medical school. She has extensive experience in research administration, operational excellence, and aligning hospitals with medical schools. These experiences will be essential to fostering the flourishing and mutually-beneficial partnership we envision with BMCHS.”

At the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, Swamy is expected to help strengthen the 30-year partnership between the University and Boston Medical Center Health System.