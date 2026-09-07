Real Estate Professionals in Chicagoland Hold AI-focused Meeting On Innovation & Meditation

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DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS- September 3, 2026. The Association of South Asian Real Estate Professionals (ASARP) hosted an innovative program titled “Agentic AI and Meditation” in Des Plaines, Illinois September 3, 2026.

Industry leaders explored how technology, ethical judgment, human relationships and mindfulness can shape the future of real estate

The distinctive evening brought together technology experts, real estate leaders and community members to explore artificial intelligence’s growing influence on the real estate profession, at the same time, emphasizing ethics, personal well-being, sound judgment and clarity of mind.

The evening was emceed by Anjali Mohanty, an ASARP Executive Board member, who welcomed attendees and guided the program with warmth and professionalism.

ASARP President Sunita Kakarlapudi delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to education, innovation, professional advancement and meaningful engagement within the real estate community.

Pradeep B. Shukla, ASARP Chairman, framed the evening around the complementary concepts of “Artificial Intelligence and Inner Intelligence.”

Opening on a lighter note, Shukla imagined Agentic AI receiving the ultimate real estate assignment: coordinate the buyer, seller, REALTOR®, lender, inspector, appraiser, attorney and title company—and somehow persuade everyone to respond on time.

After analyzing the assignment, the AI supposedly “abandoned the transaction and entered meditation mode.”

Shukla explained that Agentic AI differs from conventional generative AI. Rather than merely responding to individual prompts, Agentic AI can work toward objectives, formulate plans and perform sequences of connected tasks. These capabilities may assist real estate professionals with market analysis, property identification, marketing, document review, transaction coordination, deadline management and client communication.

At the same time, he emphasized that technology must remain “our assistant—not our conscience,” particularly as the industry confronts privacy concerns, fair-housing risks, deepfakes, wire fraud, impersonation and manipulated documents.

The first featured technology presentation was delivered by Tushar Patel, CEO of IT Expert System and Expert Management Group.

Patel explainde Agentic AI and the transition from systems that merely answer questions to intelligent technology capable of understanding objectives, coordinating actions and assisting with complex workflows.

For real estate professionals—whose daily responsibilities involve managing people, information, documents, deadlines and financial decisions—the implications are significant. Patel encouraged attendees to look beyond AI as a writing or research tool and consider how intelligent systems may reshape productivity, business operations and client service.

Harsha Shukla introduced guest speaker Kate Sax, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of Mainstreet REALTORS®.

Sax brought an important national, legal and professional perspective to the discussion. She challenged attendees to move beyond asking, “Are we using AI?” and instead consider the more meaningful question:

“What changed because we use it?” Her message was especially relevant to a relationship-driven profession. AI should not replace relationship-building; when properly used, it can create more time for it. By reducing administrative work, accelerating research and improving preparation and follow-up, technology can allow professionals to devote greater attention to conversations, negotiations and personalized client service.

Sax also addressed the risks accompanying the AI revolution. Because REALTORS® handle identities, financial information, transaction documents and time-sensitive communications, increasingly sophisticated phishing, impersonation and fraudulent payment instructions require disciplined verification practices.

Her concluding message was clear:

Arun Mani, Founder and CEO of Blue Leopard Ventures, discussed the intersection of technology, leadership, productivity and personal awareness. In a world where machines are becoming increasingly capable of processing information, the most valuable professional resources may be attention, discernment and clarity.

The presentations culminated in a guided meditation, allowing attendees not merely to hear about calmness and focus but to experience them.

The program was attended by ASARP leaders and community members, including incoming President Nick Verma; Kanti Patel; Rajesh Patel; Niti Shah; Treasurer Nimesh Jani; Director Jyothi Pallapothu; newly appointed Advisory Board member Shantanu Kamra; Mark Gross of CSSI; and Chris, a military veteran, together with other guests and real estate professionals.

The evening concluded with dinner, refreshments, professional networking and fellowship, allowing the conversations generated by the presentations to continue informally.