Real Estate Professionals Host Educational Program

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Industry Leaders Share Critical Updates on AI, Regulations, MLS Changes, and Professional Standards at the O’Hare Lake Office Park in Des Plaines, bringing together REALTORS®, brokers, investors, lenders, appraisers, and business professionals from across the Chicagoland area.

DES PLAINES, IL – May 29, 2026: The Association of South Asian Real Estate Professionals (ASARP) hosted a highly successful educational and networking program, “Legal, Ethical & Professional Landscape in Real Estate.”

The event featured distinguished industry leaders including Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO of MRED LLC; John Gormley, CEO of Mainstreet REALTORS®; and Laurie Murphy, Director of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), Division of Real Estate. Their presentations provided valuable insights into the rapidly changing real estate environment shaped by technology, regulatory reforms, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and evolving consumer expectations.

ASARP Chairman Pradeep B. Shukla, CPA, CCIM, welcomed attendees and emphasized the importance of embracing change and innovation. He noted that successful professionals are those who continuously adapt to new industry realities while maintaining high ethical standards and professionalism.

In observance of Memorial Day, ASARP also honored U.S. military veteran Chris Aryan for his dedicated service to the nation, reflecting the organization’s commitment to recognizing community leadership and sacrifice.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Rebecca Jensen highlighted the growing importance of Multiple Listing Services (MLS) and discussed MRED’s innovative Private Listing Network (PLN), which provides brokers and sellers with additional marketing flexibility while maintaining transparency and compliance. She also addressed current industry discussions regarding listing data protection and the future of real estate technology.

John Gormley shared updates on Mainstreet REALTORS®’ expanding member benefits, educational programs, technology enhancements, and advocacy efforts. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to helping real estate professionals remain competitive in a changing marketplace.

Laurie Murphy provided a comprehensive update on Illinois real estate regulations, licensing requirements, and compliance issues. She discussed upcoming changes to the state’s licensing system, agency relationships, advertising regulations, and disciplinary procedures. Murphy reminded attendees that while AI and technology can improve efficiency, licensees remain responsible for adhering to legal and ethical standards.

The program concluded with networking opportunities and a South Indian dinner, allowing participants to engage with industry leaders and colleagues while discussing the insights presented throughout the evening.

The successful event reinforced ASARP’s mission of promoting education, leadership, ethical business practices, and professional excellence within the real estate industry. As technology and regulations continue to transform the profession, ASARP remains committed to providing valuable educational opportunities that help real estate professionals stay informed, compliant, and prepared for the future.

About ASARP:The Association of South Asian Real Estate Professionals (ASARP) is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education, leadership, ethical business practices, and professional development within the real estate industry while serving the broader South Asian community.