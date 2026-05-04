Real Estate Association Hosts Forum On Design, Sustainability & Wellbeing                                                                                                                        



The evening served as both a celebration of ASARP’s decade-long journey and a forward-looking dialogue on the future of the industry. The central theme emphasized a transformative shift—where modern real estate is no longer defined solely by structures and transactions, but by environmental stewardship, wellness-driven design, and intelligent, future-ready investment strategies.



The program commenced with a compelling opening address by Shirin Marvi, Vice Chair of ASARP, who delivered an insightful overview of emerging trends and recent developments shaping the real estate sector. Her remarks set a visionary tone for an evening centered on knowledge-sharing and strategic foresight.



The event was seamlessly anchored by Anjali Mohanty, Board Member of ASARP, whose exceptional emceeing ensured a smooth and engaging flow. In recognition of her dedication and impactful contribution, she was honored with a special acknowledgment from the association.





Adding depth to the discussion, Nick Verma, Treasurer of ASARP and Chairman of the Commercial Committee at Mainstreet REALTORS®, shared valuable insights into the commercial real estate sector. His analysis of current market dynamics, emerging opportunities, and shifting investment patterns resonated strongly with attendees.



Financial Innovation & Strategic Insights:A focused presentation by Anil Punjwani of U.S. Bank provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of financial tools and banking solutions tailored for real estate professionals. His practical guidance added significant value for investors seeking to optimize financing strategies in a competitive market.



A highlight of the evening was the keynote master session by Dr. Vish of Hawthorne World Group, who delivered a powerful presentation on ESG-driven investments and next-generation green development. His forward-thinking approach outlined high-growth opportunities in sustainable real estate, inspiring participants to align profitability with environmental responsibility.



On the policy and taxation front, Pradeep B. Shukla, CPA, CCIM, offered an in-depth analysis of emerging opportunities under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). He highlighted the significant advantages of 100% depreciation when combined with Cost Segregation strategies, enabling investors to unlock immediate tax benefits by accelerating depreciation on qualifying assets.



Shukla also emphasized the strategic role of 1031 exchanges in long-term wealth creation, particularly for generational planning. He noted that beneficiaries benefit from a step-up in basis, effectively eliminating prior depreciation liabilities and creating substantial tax efficiencies.



Further enriching the discussion, he addressed transformative updates from Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED LLC), including expanded access for non-members and the nationwide evolution of the Private Listing Network (PLN). These developments signal a progressive shift toward greater transparency, accessibility, and collaboration in real estate data sharing across markets.



The event reaffirmed ASARP’s ongoing commitment to professional development and industry leadership. Upcoming initiatives, including a Legal & Professional Updates session in May and participation in the International Real Estate Conference in Hyderabad, were highlighted as part of the association’s mission to foster global collaboration and continuous learning.



Acknowledgments & Closing Reflections;The formal vote of thanks was delivered by Harsha Shukla, who graciously recognized the contributions of all speakers, organizers, and participants. She also paid special tribute to Board of director and executive committee for his dedicated service and meaningful contributions toward the growth and success of ASARP.



About ASARP:The Association of South Asian Real Estate Professionals (ASARP) is a leading professional organization dedicated to empowering South Asian real estate professionals through education, advocacy, and networking.