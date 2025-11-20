Rana Samaj USA Marks 35th Annual Gala Diwali with Community Leaders and Cultural Splendor

- ADVERTISEMENT -



PASSAIC, N.J. — Rana Samaj USA celebrated its 35th Annual Gala Diwali on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Mahatma Gandhi High School, drawing nearly 500 attendees for an evening filled with culture, community pride, and distinguished guests, including Guest of Honor Mayor Hector C. Lora of the City of Passaic.

The program opened with a solemn prayer and moment of silence led by Rana Samaj USA President Bharat Rana, honoring members of the community who passed away during the year. In his welcome, Rana highlighted the organization’s long-standing mission of preserving Rana heritage and fostering unity through cultural, social, and religious programs across the United States.

The event showcased vibrant performances from youth and adult participants, featuring choreography and entertainment presented by MC Kalpesh Master, BJ Kala Dance Studio, and Unnati Dance Academy. The three-hour program was met with enthusiastic applause and reflected the organization’s commitment to encouraging cultural expression among younger generations.

Mayor Lora praised the contributions of Indian Americans to the City of Passaic, stating, “I am honored to be part of this wonderful celebration of Indian heritage and culture. The Indian American community has made significant contributions to the growth and prosperity of the City of Passaic, and I extend my warm wishes to the community for their health and wellbeing.”

Several community leaders and sponsors also spoke, emphasizing the impact of Rana Samaj USA’s work:

* Piyushbhai Patel, Chairman of Unity 4 Cause, commended the organization’s efforts and praised President Bharat Rana’s leadership.

* Mukundbhai Thaker, CEO of Aristacare Nursing Home, highlighted the importance of supporting elders and expressed pride in partnering with the group.

* H.K. Shah, CEO of World Vegan Organization, applauded the community’s dedication to cultural preservation.

* Vipul Amin, owner of Param Home Health Care Services, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to supporting community health needs.

* Geetaben Fofandi, CEO of Faith Home Health Care and Hospice Services, recognized the organization’s strong leadership and its role in community engagement.

* Pankajbhai Vedawala, CEO of Prestige Daycare Center, expressed enthusiasm for continuing collaboration with the group.

Attendees enjoyed traditional cuisine, music, and dance throughout the evening. Organizers extended gratitude to the Women’s Wing, led by Coordinator Binduben Rana, as well as executive committee members Kalpesh Rana, Dharmesh Rana, Hema Rana, and Bhupen Rana. Appreciation was also given to subcommittee members, sponsors, community donors, and Shreya and Dip of D&S Photography and Videography for helping make the event a success.

About Rana Samaj USA

Rana Samaj USA is a non-profit cultural organization committed to preserving Rana heritage and strengthening community ties through cultural, social, and religious initiatives. Its activities include annual picnics, Holi celebrations, Indian Flag Raising ceremonies on India’s Independence Day—often held with the participation of local, state, and federal officials—and a variety of educational seminars for community members.