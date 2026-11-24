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FORDS, N.J. — Rana Samaj USA celebrated its annual Diwali gala Nov. 22 at Royal Albert Palace, bringing together hundreds of families from across New Jersey and beyond for a celebration of Indian culture, community unity and academic achievement.

The celebration, themed “Unity, Oneness and Sadbhavna,” emphasized goodwill, togetherness and the traditional Diwali message of the triumph of light over darkness.

Rana Samaj USA President Bharat Rana opened the program by welcoming guests and paying tribute to community members who had died.

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“Let us pray for our community’s loved ones who are not with us today. May Bhagwan Ram give their families the strength to bear the pain, and may their souls rest in eternal peace. They will always remain in our hearts,” Rana said.

Highlighting the organization’s accomplishments in 2026, Rana said the community successfully organized 15 programs throughout the year, including Valentine’s Day celebrations, two days of Navratri festivities, temple visits, religious ceremonies, recreational outings and cricket tournaments.

“Each program brought us closer, strengthened our unity, and gave our families beautiful memories to cherish. This success belongs to all of you,” he said.

Rana introduced members of the executive committee, including First Vice President Kalpesh V. Rana, Second Vice President Dharmesh Rana, Treasurer Bhupendra Rana and Secretary Hema Rana.

Members of the board of trustees included Diptesh Rana, Bankim Rana, Raj Rana, Mukunnd Rana, Hemant Rana and Bhadresh Rana.

A highlight of the celebration was the recognition of 25 graduates for their academic accomplishments, underscoring the organization’s commitment to education and encouraging younger generations.

The honorees included 12 high school graduates: Dev A. Rana, Diya Rana, Subham Rana, Khevna Milan Rana, Princy Jignesh Rana, Dhruv Thakor Rana, Jay Rana, Manya R. Rana, Rishi Rana, Hetvi Suraj Rana, Trisha Dipak Rana and Pearl Yatin Rana.

Nine college graduates were recognized: Rohan Kapadia, Jay H. Rana, Kevin Dipak Rana, Utsav Rana, Ujjwal Gandhi, Parth Divyang Rana, Krishna Rana, Jigar Rana and Anuj Gandhi.

Four advanced degree recipients also were honored: Ishita Rana, Master of Health Administration; Nakul Rana, Master of Engineering; Jaimin Kalpeshkumar Rana, doctorate; and Utsav Rana, who holds dental and medical degrees.

Family members and community leaders applauded as the graduates received trophies in recognition of their achievements.

The organization’s women’s wing presented bouquets to distinguished guests, donors and sponsors in appreciation of their contributions. Rana also acknowledged the executive committee, board of trustees, subcommittees, cricket club and volunteers for their service throughout the year.

“You are the true pillars of our Parivar,” Rana said, referring to the community as an extended family.

The festivities included a 12-item lunch and raffle drawings.

In his closing remarks, Rana expressed gratitude to attendees and sought forgiveness for any unintended hurt caused through thoughts, words or actions, reflecting the spirit of humility and reconciliation.

The gathering concluded with a traditional Sanskrit prayer invoking happiness, good health and well-being for all.

Rana Samaj USA is a community organization dedicated to preserving Indian cultural traditions, promoting social service, recognizing academic achievements and strengthening relationships among Rana families in the United States.