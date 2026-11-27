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Half a century ago, my grandmother told me stories from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. I distinctly remember imagining Jatayu intercepting Ravana on his way to Lanka after abducting Sita. The scene unfolding in my imagination was remarkably similar to the way it has been depicted in this film. The same was true of my mental images of Lanka and the various battles between Rama and the demons.

“…And if you try to understand where this ability to cooperate in large numbers comes from, you get to storytelling because it’s the basis of every large-scale human cooperation.”

— Yuval Noah Harari

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The best insights from archaeology and anthropology suggest that storytelling is deeply intertwined with the evolution of the human mind. Around a million years ago, our hominid ancestors began gaining control over fire. Its impact on human life was profound, extending well beyond providing warmth, protection from predators and the ability to cook food. The campfire gradually became a social centre. As people gathered around it, shared food and exchanged experiences, stories would have become an important means of communication. These early interactions helped strengthen social bonds, transmit knowledge and experience, and perhaps even stimulate the development of the human brain. The fire provided the setting; storytelling gave the gathering its meaning.

Over time, storytelling evolved from recounting experiences and passing on practical knowledge to explaining the world around us, preserving collective memories and communicating ideas. It became a means of understanding human behaviour, relationships, nature and the unknown. Stories helped communities develop a shared understanding of their origins, traditions and values. They also made it possible to communicate complex ideas across generations, often without the need for formal instruction.

My own introduction to the world of storytelling was perhaps rather conventional. At school, we were introduced to the works of Shakespeare. We learnt about his plays, their characters and the situations in which they found themselves. At that age, we may not have fully appreciated the depth of his writing, but the stories stayed with us. Ambition, jealousy, love, betrayal, loyalty, power and tragedy were not unfamiliar human experiences, even when presented in a different historical setting. Literature opened a window into human nature. One could enjoy a story, identify with a character, disagree with another and arrive at one’s own understanding of the events.

That, perhaps, is one of the enduring strengths of storytelling. It does not necessarily require the listener or reader to accept a particular conclusion. It provides a narrative through which one can observe, reflect and form an opinion.

The Indian tradition of Storytelling

There is perhaps no better illustration of the enduring power of storytelling than ancient India. The Ramayana and the Mahabharata are among the greatest narratives to emerge from our civilisation. Their influence extends far beyond literature. They have shaped the collective imagination, cultural consciousness, ethical understanding and social traditions of generations of Indians.

Their stories travelled across the country through oral narration, recitation, folk performances, theatre and, much later, printed literature and mass media. They were not confined to the learned or the literate. Their reach extended into homes, villages and communities, making them part of everyday life.

Alongside these great epics, India has an extraordinarily rich tradition of local folklore. Stories of local heroes, legendary figures, gods and goddesses, kings, warriors and ordinary people have preserved the memories and experiences of communities. They have often been the principal means through which customs, beliefs, local history and collective wisdom were transmitted. Every region has its own repertoire of stories, some shared across geographical boundaries and others rooted in a particular community or locality.

These narratives are timeless links to ancient traditions, legends, archetypes, myths and symbols. They connect individuals to a larger collective memory and, at times, to universal truths.

The remarkable feature of Indian storytelling is that it was never confined to a single medium or a single version. The epics were retold in different languages, adapted to regional cultures and presented through different forms of performance. The same characters and episodes could acquire different shades of meaning depending on the storyteller, the audience and the social setting.

The Changing Mediums of Storytelling

The village storyteller, the travelling performer and the folk theatre artist were once important carriers of collective memory. In many parts of India, storytelling was also an occasion for community participation. People gathered to listen, watch, discuss and sometimes challenge what they had heard.

Folk theatre played a particularly important role in this process. Whether it was Kathakali and other traditional forms in Kerala, Yakshagana in Karnataka, Ramlila in North India or the many regional forms of theatrical expression, stories were brought alive through performance. Music, dance, dialogue, costumes and dramatic expression added dimensions that the written word alone could not provide.

The arrival and spread of printed books transformed this landscape. Stories could now travel beyond the reach of the individual storyteller or performer. Readers could return to a passage, reflect on it and interpret it at their own pace. Literature became more widely accessible, and regional languages acquired an even greater role in preserving and disseminating stories.

Radio brought another transformation. It allowed stories to enter homes and reach people who might never have attended a theatrical performance or read a book. The human voice, its inflections and pauses, recreated something of the intimacy of oral storytelling, but on a much larger scale.

Cinema added the power of visual representation. Stories could now be presented through images, music, dialogue and performance, reaching audiences across linguistic and geographical boundaries. Television took this further by bringing storytelling directly into the living room. The televised versions of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, for instance, became shared cultural experiences for millions of Indians.

Today, the digital world has taken storytelling into another dimension. Social media, online publications, podcasts, streaming platforms and short-form videos have multiplied both the storytellers and their audiences. Anyone with access to a digital platform can now tell a story and reach an audience that was once unimaginable.

The medium has changed dramatically, but the human appetite for stories has not. Indeed, the digital age has demonstrated just how central storytelling remains to human communication.

Stories, Interpretations and Freedom to Think

There is another dimension to storytelling that deserves particular attention: the freedom of interpretation.

A story need not have one universally accepted meaning. Its interpretation can change with time, circumstances, experience and the perspective of the person reading or listening to it. The same character may evoke admiration in one person, sympathy in another and criticism in a third. That does not necessarily diminish the story. It may actually enrich it.

Consider the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. They are great civilisational epics exploring Dharma and Adharma through human conduct, conflicting obligations, moral dilemmas and their consequences. Their characters are not always presented through uncomplicated moral categories. They are narratives involving difficult choices, competing duties, personal ambitions and circumstances in which the distinction between right and wrong is not always easy to establish.

Their enduring appeal lies partly in the fact that successive generations can revisit these characters and episodes, question their actions and draw their own conclusions. Different regional versions and retellings have interpreted the same narratives in different ways. Such diversity is not a departure from the tradition; it is one of its defining characteristics.

I would go a step further. Even religious scriptures, regarded by their followers as authoritative texts or divine mandates, have given rise to different schools of interpretation. Within the Abrahamic traditions, for instance, one finds orthodox, conservative, moderate, liberal and reformist approaches to the same scriptures. Their adherents may differ considerably in how they understand particular passages, their application to contemporary life and the relationship between inherited prescriptions and changing circumstances.

If even texts regarded as religiously authoritative admit of different interpretations, how much greater should be the freedom to interpret great epics that belong to the genre of storytelling?

This is not to equate epics with religious scriptures. Their origins, purposes and places in society are different. The point is that inherited narratives are continually examined through the understanding and experience of succeeding generations.

The Ramayana and the Mahabharata are not merely religious texts or manuals of prescribed conduct. They are vast narratives with literary, philosophical, ethical and cultural dimensions. Their exploration of Dharma and Adharma takes place through stories rather than through a single set of instructions. They invite reflection on human conduct and the consequences of choices. Their lessons need not be identical for every reader.

Storytelling is at its most meaningful when it allows us to think rather than simply tells us what to think.

The Ramayana: An epic Continues to Live

Nowhere is this more evident than in the intense discussion surrounding the latest cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana — Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious 2026 film, which I watched yesterday.

Every time this ancient epic is brought to the screen, it inevitably sparks passionate debate over casting, treatment, artistic interpretation and fidelity to the original narrative. Yet the very fact that a story rooted in an ancient tradition can still provoke such intense discussion in the twenty-first century is testimony to its enduring vitality.

Unlike simplistic fables in which virtue and vice are neatly separated, the Ramayana offers characters whose actions, motivations and moral dilemmas invite deeper reflection. Its central figures are not merely distant, untouchable abstractions. The divine incarnations enter the complexities of human existence, experiencing grief, conflict, duty and difficult choices.

When Rama grieves, struggles with the demands of Dharma and makes decisions that leave generations debating his motives; when Sita combines grace with quiet strength and defiance; and when Ravana embodies both extraordinary erudition and fatal hubris, the narrative becomes much more than a mythological account. It becomes a reflection on the human condition.

It is precisely these human dimensions, along with the moral dilemmas that remain open to examination, that make the epic amenable to fresh interpretations. No character or episode is entirely detached from the consequences of human choices. Consequently, different eras, cultures and storytellers have approached the narrative from their own perspectives — whether through Valmiki’s deeply human portrayal of a grieving prince, Kamban’s devotional poetry, regional folk traditions and theatre, or contemporary cinema.

If an epic had a single, settled and unquestionable interpretation, it might eventually become a museum piece — preserved and admired, but gradually distanced from everyday life. The Ramayana has remained relevant precisely because it continues to invite engagement, reflection and reinterpretation. By bringing divine characters into the complexities of human experience, it ensures that every retelling can reveal another dimension of a story that generations have known, yet never quite finished exploring.

Grandmother’s Stories and a Filmmaker’s Imagination

Half a century ago, my grandmother told me stories from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. I distinctly remember imagining Jatayu intercepting Ravana on his way to Lanka after abducting Sita. The scene unfolding in my imagination was remarkably similar to the way it has been depicted in this film. The same was true of my mental images of Lanka and the various battles between Rama and the demons.

It is fascinating that images formed in the imagination of a child listening to stories from his grandmother could, decades later, find such close expression on a cinema screen. Perhaps the imagination of a child, shaped by stories heard at a grandparent’s knee, is not very different from that of a filmmaker bringing those stories alive on screen.

Let us wake up from our own reverie and embrace storytelling. This film has not deviated from anything we know of the epic. It is, after all, an artistic retelling of a story that has lived through countless generations. Perhaps we should allow ourselves to experience the story rather than get caught up in the debate over how it ought to be told.

Storytelling has Survived Technology

Every generation inherits stories from the preceding one. It may preserve them, retell them, adapt them or question aspects of them. That is how traditions remain alive. A story that is never revisited or questioned risks becoming a mere recital. A story that can be examined afresh continues to engage the imagination.

There is a difference between respecting a tradition and insisting that everyone must accept one particular interpretation of it. Respect does not require intellectual conformity. Nor does a different interpretation necessarily amount to disrespect. The freedom to question, disagree and reinterpret is an essential part of a healthy intellectual and cultural environment.

Stories can unite people through shared experiences and collective memories. They can also expose differences in how people understand the same events and characters. Both functions are valuable. The objective need not be to arrive at one final interpretation.

Perhaps that is why storytelling has survived every technological transformation. From the gatherings around a prehistoric fire to the sophisticated digital platforms of today, the medium has changed, the audience has expanded and the methods of presentation have evolved. Yet the fundamental human need to share experiences, make sense of the world and communicate ideas remains unchanged.

We tell stories to remember where we came from, to understand who we are and, sometimes, to imagine what we could become. The campfire may have disappeared from much of our everyday life, but the storyteller has not. Only the stage has changed.

(The author is an Indian Army veteran and a contemporary affairs commentator. The views expressed are personal. He can be reached at kl.viswanathan@gmail.com )

(Used with permission from South Asia Monitor)