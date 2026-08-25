Rakshabandhan: It’s Practice And Historical Underpinnings

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PART 1: Does a Raksha tied to a wrist protect ?

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, have you ever wondered if a brother’s

affection is contingent upon this one single thread tied by the sisters?

Perhaps not. The world has produced many loving brothers and still houses

many caring brothers who do not wait for a blessed thread to give them the

signal for further action.

And yet, the day is very special, Rakhi or not. It is a reminder of the place

where one came from, literally. That, perhaps, becomes the closest bond of

blood between siblings, with a recognition that a sibling may be one person

whom one has known all one’s life, or theirs, making it the longest lasting

bond, after the one with parents. Keeping that bond current and live becomes

important, then, and blessing it and protecting that bond is natural. That, is

the logic behind it, if one ever doubts why a traditional ritual has to be

followed.

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Beside the logic is the practical reason. This is one day to get rich. And so,

one can tie Rakhis to not just real brothers, but to cousins, brother’s friends

who are almost like brothers, neighbors, even co-workers. In fact, anyone

who asks what the threads are on any brother’s wrists, can be offered one

tied to their wrist for a special cost.

Raksha Bandhan has survived from ancient times, for centuries, stealing

away moments of pure goodwill and deep affection for the person standing

across, and wishing no harm to come to them.

The bargaining began much later. If a Rakhi was tied, the man (usually) was

expected to uphold its worth, and protect the tie-r of it, with every effort,

including with life. That is what the folk stories tell us, making one wonder

if just tying a Rakhi can create a brother out of nowhere, or from the group

around, capable of helping.

The bargaining seems to be reinforced by Hindi films about sisters who

asked brothers to uphold the sacred thread. Films began portraying such

compelling obligation stories of siblings around the mid twentieth century,

predominantly referring to the obligation in films like Chhoti Bahen through

its song “Bhaiya mere rakhi ke bandhan ko nibhana”. Later films picked up

this theme and replayed it several times over in different versions.

Regardless, Raksha Bandhan in the twentieth century became symbolic

gesture of all the goodwill that a sister felt for the brother. The thread was

just a reminder of that.

But, was it how it really began during the Vedic times? Was there really a

Rakhi that sisters tied then?

It existed. A different version or versions of it. In ancient times, Raksha or

‘protection’ was a sacred thread or amulet tied by priests, wives, or mothers

to protect someone from evil, sickness, or war. In the oldest Hindu

traditions, the sacred thread was symbolic of protection. Traditionally, royal

priests or Gurus would tie these threads on kings and community members during the full moon of the Shravan month. This was done to bless them

with health and safety for the upcoming year.

Evolving over centuries, this tradition has maintained some of the basics.

Today, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with sisters applying a tilak (vermilion

and rice grains) on their brothers' foreheads, tying the sacred rakhi thread on

their wrists, and performing a aarti to pray for their long life and well-being.

Brothers offer sweets, gifts, or tokens of love and promise to protect and

support their sisters. Families dress in traditional clothing, gather for festive

meals, and share sweets like laddu or barfi.

Modern celebrations have evolved significantly to become highly inclusive,

moving beyond strictly traditional blood-sibling relationships to celebrate

bonds of protection, respect, and companionship.

Many women now tie rakhis to their own sisters, female cousins, or close

female friends to celebrate mutual support and lifelong trust. Brands even

sell specialized “Sister Squad” rakhis for this purpose. Originally a Marwari

tradition, the custom of tying a Lumba rakhi to a sister-in-law (bhabhi) has

gained popularity as a symbol of welcoming and protecting women within

the family.

Today, people frequently tie rakhis to trusted co-workers, classmates, and

neighbors as a gesture of platonic camaraderie, safety, and mutual respect. It

is increasingly common for people, including young children, to tie rakhis to

societal protectors, such as society security guards, local police officers, or

military personnel, regardless of their gender.

PART 2: Where it all began: Raksha Bandhan in the Scriptures

The modern festival of tying a Rakhi or Raksha on the wrists has its ancient

roots. The Puranas mention the ritual of tying a protective thread or amulet.

Bhavishya Purana includes a conversation where Krishna explains the

history, significance, and rules of the protective thread or raksha to King

Yudhishthira. It involves narrating the story of the gods losing a 12-year war

against the demons, led by Indra, the king of the gods. On the advice of

Brihaspati, the divine preceptor, Shachi, Indra's wife, tied a consecrated

amulet of thread, a raksha-sutra to Indra's right wrist, fortified with sacred

mantras. Empowered by this thread, Indra defeated the demons and

recovered his kingdom.

In the Bhagavata Purana, the specific, popular sister-brother ritual of

Raksha Bandhan involving Goddess Lakshmi and King Bali is not explicitly

mentioned in the original Sanskrit text (Canto 8).

While the Bhagavata Purana text ends with Vishnu stationed as Bali's

eternal protector, folk tradition and other texts like the Bhavishya Purana

and Vishnu Purana expand the story. Sage Narada advised Lakshmi to seek

out King Bali on the full moon day of the Shravana month, Shravana

Purnima. Lakshmi visited Bali and tied a protective cotton thread, Raksha

Sutra, onto his right wrist, officially adopting him as her brother.

Touched by this sacred gesture, Bali offered her any gift she desired.

Lakshmi revealed her true identity and requested the release of her husband

from his vow so He could return home. Bali happily complied, cementing

the day as the origin point of the modern Raksha Bandhan festival.

The Skanda Purana focuses on the structural, Vedic roots of Upakarma

(changing the sacred thread) and Rishi Tarpanam, alongside protective

worship (Vrata) dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

In the Prabhas Khanda and Nagarakhanda of the Skanda Purana, the full

moon of Shravana is marked as Shravani. It explicitly instructs Brahmins

and twice-born (Dvija) individuals to perform the cleansing ritual of

changing their old sacred thread (Yajnopavita).

The replacement thread is treated exactly like a Raksha Sutra (protective

amulet). It is energized with Vedic mantras to protect the wearer's body,

mind, and intellect from evil or negative forces for the upcoming year.

The Skanda Purana also has a story of Lord Shiva describing the

Varalakshmi Vrata, which is celebrated around the same period in the month

of Shravana. During this puja, women fast and tie a sacred, yellow-knotted

thread called the Toradu or Raksha Sutra around their own wrists.

The most famous epic narrative that mirrors the modern Raksha Bandhan is

that of Krishna and Draupadi in the Mahabharata.

During the Rajasuya Yajna in Indraprastha, Krishna's index finger was cut

and began bleeding. Draupadi immediately tore a strip of silk from her

expensive saree and wrapped it tightly around Krishna's bleeding finger to

stop the flow.

Deeply moved by her spontaneous affection, Krishna declared the torn piece

of cloth to be a sacred Raksha Sutra and vowed to repay the debt of every

single thread of that cloth whenever she faced adversity.

Krishna fulfilled this exact protective vow during the Dyuta Sabha when the

Kauravas attempted to disrobe Draupadi who prayed to Krishna. He

seamlessly extended her saree into an infinite stream of cloth, saving her

honor.

Another prominent instance of a Raksha thread in the Mahabharata occurs

just before the tragic death of Arjuna’s son, Abhimanyu, inside the complex

Chakravyuha formation.

Queen Kunti, Abhimanyu’s grandmother, tied a consecrated, mantra-infused

Raksha Sutra around Abhimanyu’s wrist to shield him from mortal danger.

The protective energy of Kunti’s thread was so potent that even the greatest

Kaurava warriors could not pierce Abhimanyu’s defenses. Duryodhana

utilized deceptive tactics to snap the thread from Abhimanyu’s wrist and

once the Raksha thread fell off, his ultimate vulnerability led to his heroic

demise.

In the Narada Purana Poorva Bhaga, Chapter 124, Raksha Bandhan is

mentioned in its ancient, foundational form as a Vedic protection ritual

associated with Shravani Upakarma, the commencement of Vedic studies.

The text outlines the guidelines for the full moon day of the Shravana

month, Shravana Purnima, framing the tying of the protective thread as a

critical ritual component of spiritual education and overall well-being.

These epic stories changed how people view the Raksha thread. In the earlier

Puranas, it was a formal ritual performed by a priest, Purohit, for a king, or a

wife, Shachi, for her husband, Indra. Through Lord Krishna’s interactions in

the Mahabharata, it evolved into a powerful symbol of unconditional love,

mutual duty, and divine protection between siblings and devotees.