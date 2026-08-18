Rajasthan Association Of North America- NY Chapter, Celebrates RANA Day and India’s Independence Day

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The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York, celebrated RANA Day and India’s Independence Day with a special luncheon honoring internationally renowned cardiologist Dr. Samin K. Sharma on his recent appointment as Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai. The luncheon was hosted on behalf of RANA by Nitin and Sapna Dhariwal.

Last year, New York City—one of the world’s largest economies—officially proclaimed August 6 as “RANA Day,” recognizing RANA’s contributions to the Rajasthani and broader Indian diaspora.

Addressing the gathering, RANA President Prem Bhandari said, “Dr. Samin Sharma means cardiology.” He praised Dr. Sharma’s extraordinary professional achievements and his longstanding commitment to humanitarian and community causes.

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Bhandari also highlighted RANA’s growing focus on social welfare initiatives in Rajasthan, particularly for Ghumantu, Ardh-Ghumantu and Denotified communities. He paid special tribute to Durgadas Ji, National Head of Ghumantu Jati Utthan Nyas, for devoting more than a decade to the upliftment and welfare of these communities. RANA and the Chandra–K.K. Mehta Family Foundation have consistently supported initiatives in sanitation, social awareness and employment. These efforts have included programs at Chetna Basti, Jaysinghpura Khor, sanitation initiatives inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission, and a Rozgar Mela aimed at creating livelihood and employment opportunities for these families.

Bhandari, who serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Chandra–K.K. Mehta Family Foundation, also announced an ambitious long-term educational commitment. “It is our dream to see children from these communities become doctors, engineers and civil servants. We are committed to identifying deserving children and supporting their education from the very beginning so that financial limitations do not stand in the way of their dreams,” he said.

The celebration was attended by Dilip Chauhan, who was instrumental in securing New York City’s proclamation of RANA Day last year, and senior Indian Foreign Service officer Surender Adhana. RANA patrons present included Dr. Narinder Kukar, Chairman of RANA Deepmahotsav 2026; K.K. Mehta; Hari Das Kotewala; Ashok Sancheti; and Anand Nahar, along with RANA Executive Committee and Board members.

Also present were Ajay Patel, President of BRUHUD NY Seniors, and Beena Kothari, President of the AIA New York Chapter, along with other distinguished members of the Indian diaspora.

RANA Vice President Dr. Sharad Kothari, Secretary Ravi Jargarh, and Treasurer Neelam Modi presented a bouquet to Dr. Samin K. Sharma in recognition of his remarkable achievements and service to society. Dr. Ravi Murarka, Media Chair of RANA, also joined the celebration and highlighted the importance of RANA Day in strengthening the organization’s cultural identity, community engagement, and connection with the broader Indian-American community.