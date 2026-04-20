Raja Shivaji Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh Leads Fight For ‘Swarajya’ As Maratha Warrior

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of Riteish

Deshmukh starrer ‘Raja Shivaji’ has been unveiled, taking audiences into the actor’s

intense pursuit for swarajya.

With a powerful cast ensemble, the film aims to shed light on the extraordinary

legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With Riteish stepping as the Maratha warrior, he appears focused and determined,

striving to establish swarajya. Genelia Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji’s wife brings

much emotional depth to the story.

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The trailer also features Sanjay Dutt as a menacing ruler and Abhishek Bachchan as

Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, offering a glimpse into their larger screen presence.

Among others taking up key roles are Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar,

and Boman Irani.

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich worldbuilding, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and

cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver

a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.

The trailer of the highly anticipated historical drama was unveiled at a grand event

attended by the cast and crew.

The launch event was attended by several actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek

Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Bhagyashree, all of whom play important

roles in the film.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh

under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas

worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.