Raj Goyle outlines affordability push, pension reforms in New York State Comptroller race

New York: Raj Goyle, founder of PhoneFree New York and board chair of Fire Boro Institute, discussed his campaign priorities and vision for public service during an interview with Piya Jyoti Kachroo on ITV Gold.

A former Kansas legislator and civil rights lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, Goyle has also worked in technology and civic engagement. He co-founded Bodhala, a tech company aimed at reducing corporate waste, and helped launch Indian American Impact to expand South Asian political participation.

If elected, Goyle could become the first South Asian and Asian American elected to statewide office in New York, according to the program’s introduction.

Goyle said his interest in public service was shaped by growing up as a South Asian in the Midwest and later working as a civil rights attorney and labor organizer.

“We never thought we could have that seat at the table,” he said, reflecting on how many South Asians in earlier decades did not imagine themselves in elected office.

“Most powerful office you’ve never heard of”

Explaining the role of the New York State Comptroller, Goyle described it as “the most powerful office you’ve never heard of,” noting that the comptroller manages a roughly $300 billion pension fund and serves as the state’s chief auditor with oversight of public contracts and spending.

He said the powers of the office can be used to reduce costs for New Yorkers, strengthen retirement security, and increase accountability in government.

Top priorities: ICE divestment, utilities, pensions

During the interview with Kachroo, Goyle outlined three priorities if elected:

Divesting from investments he says support immigration enforcement operations Working to freeze utility hikes and address the state’s affordability crisis Strengthening pension performance so retirees receive greater financial security

He connected his candidacy to fear among immigrant families, citing concerns within his own household. Goyle said his mother, a long-time U.S. citizen, asked whether she could face deportation or denaturalization amid increased immigration enforcement.

Pension investments and Gaza comments

Discussing pension fund investments, Goyle said public funds should reflect state values while also generating strong financial returns. He expressed support for divesting from fossil fuels and criticized what he described as underperformance by the current comptroller compared with broader market benchmarks.

Goyle also raised concerns about the state’s foreign bond investment program, saying that approximately $350 million has been invested in bonds tied to Israel, compared with about $230 million across the rest of the world combined. He said he would prefer to redirect those funds toward investments within New York.

During the interview, Goyle also stated that he has criticized Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza, saying he believes it has constituted war crimes and does not align with what he described as New York values.

Addressing utility costs

Kachroo also asked about rising utility costs and affordability challenges for New York residents. Goyle said the comptroller could use oversight authority to audit the Public Service Commission, the state body responsible for approving utility rate increases.

He argued that rate approvals often lack transparency and suggested audits could reveal unnecessary charges passed on to consumers.

Transparency and accountability

Goyle said transparency and accountability would be central to his approach as comptroller. He pledged to use the office’s auditing authority aggressively to identify “waste, fraud and abuse” in government spending.

He also emphasized engagement with underrepresented communities and called for stronger anti-discrimination efforts amid concerns about rising hate incidents targeting South Asian and immigrant communities.

“If you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re on the table,” he said.

PhoneFree New York initiative

Goyle also discussed his work through PhoneFree New York, an initiative advocating restrictions on cell phone use in schools. The effort helped pass legislation limiting cell phone use in classrooms in New York, which he said aims to improve student mental health and reduce distractions.

Encouraging civic participation

Concluding the interview, Goyle urged viewers to remain engaged in civic life and public policy.

“Please believe that we can make change,” he said, adding that government should work to improve affordability, strengthen pensions, and address rising costs for residents.