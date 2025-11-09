Raj Goyle, candidate for NYC Comptroller, criticizes delayed Micron Deal

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Democratic New York State Comptroller Candidate Raj Goyle reacted November 9, 2025, to the news that the Micron chip factories in Upstate NY will be delayed by 2-3 years.

“This is déjà vu — another multibillion-dollar boondoggle that taxpayers are being forced to bankroll because Albany failed to do its job,” Indian American Goyle said in a press release.

“Micron was sold to the public as a generational investment, but now the project is years behind schedule, and New Yorkers are left holding the bag for a $25 billion promise with no accountability in sight.”

Goyle slammed incumbent Comptroller Tom DiNapoli for what he described as “silence and inaction” that are “indefensible.”

The seasoned twi0tern former elected lawmaker from Kansas who now calls New York City his home, is the founder of Phone Free New York and the board chair of the NYC think tank on public policy, 5BORO Institute. He has worked as a civil rights lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union and was CEO and co-founder of Bodhala, a legal artificial intelligence company which was acquired in 2021

Goyle contended DiNapoli’s office should have been conducting aggressive, transparent oversight from day one — auditing the terms, tracking performance benchmarks, and protecting the public from exactly this kind of corporate bait-and-switch.

He also had strong words for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We’ve seen this movie before. Andrew Cuomo’s so-called ‘Buffalo Billion’ handed nearly a billion dollars in corporate welfare to Elon Musk’s solar panel factory — a $959 million embarrassment that never delivered the jobs or innovation we were promised. Now, history is repeating itself on a far larger scale, and the watchdog who’s supposed to guard our money is missing in action.”



“The Comptroller’s job isn’t to rubber-stamp delays or wait for headlines — it’s to protect taxpayers. When I’m Comptroller, we’d have real oversight, real consequences, and real transparency before a single dollar left the treasury,” Goyle said.