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Rahul Gandhi, India’s Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, made a two-day visit to the United States on November 17–18, 2026, featuring engagements at two prominent academic institutions—Columbia University in New York and the University of Chicago. He also held meetings with the leadership of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

At Columbia University, Gandhi participated in a conversation with New York Times columnist Lydia Polgreen, during which the growing influence of student movements, political awareness among young Indians, the Bharat Jodo Yatra and issues such as unemployment, education, agriculture, small businesses and electoral integrity were discussed, according to a press release from IOC.

At the University of Chicago, he joined Professor Robert Pape, Director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST), for a discussion entitled “The Iran War and India’s Role in the World,” examining the geopolitical and economic implications of international conflicts, India’s foreign policy and the importance of diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation. He also highlighted India’s traditions of ahimsa and nonviolence as principles that can contribute to a peaceful world order, the press release from IOC said.

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He also met with more than 34 national and chapter leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress USA, as well as with other diaspora members.

In his address at the IOC leadership meeting, Sam Pitroda, Global Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, emphasized the importance of organizational unity, strengthening the overseas network and deepening engagement with the Indian diaspora.

IOC leaders present included Mohinder Singh Gilzian, President of IOC USA along with John Joseph (Secretary General); Pradeep Samala (Working President, East Coast); Devinderpal Bhullar (Working President, West Coast); Baldev Randhawa (Vice President); Dr. Joshua Jayasingh (Treasurer); Gurinderpal Singh, Sharath Chandra Vemuganti and Akram Syed (General Secretaries); Johnson Myalil (President, Washington DC Chapter); Sridhar Patel (President, Michigan Chapter); Gurmit Singh Gill (President, Punjab Chapter); Amar Singh Gulshan (President, Haryana Chapter); Satheesan Nair (President, Kerala Chapter); Imran Pasha (President, New York Chapter); Dharm Singh (President, Washington Chapter); Ilyas Mohammed (President, Houston Chapter); Rupal Shripurkar (President, Maharashtra Chapter); Raj Sharma (President, Pennsylvania Chapter); Michael Thevar (President, Tamil Nadu Chapter); Gurpreet Singh (Chairman, Haryana Chapter); Naginder Bajwa (Chairman, Pennsylvania Chapter); Paul Karukapallil (Chairman, Kerala Chapter); Nikhil Thagadur (Former Chairman, Membership Committee); Qayam Masumi (Secretary); Krishna Mushyam (Chairman, Illinois Chapter); Kulraj Singh Grewal and Syed Mukarrum (Chicago Event Coordinators); Mohammed Akbar (President, Arizona Chapter); Ajai Agnihotri (President, Illinois Chapter); Gourishankar Ranganagoudra (Chairman, Disciplinary Committee); Sudheer Bandigari (Vice President and In-Charge, Youth Wing); and Santosh Nair (Co-Chairman, Disciplinary Committee).

In a statement, the IOC-USA said, “The visit provided an important opportunity for meaningful engagement between India’s political leadership, the academic community and the Indian diaspora. IOC USA recognizes the value of sustained dialogue, democratic participation, organizational unity and the empowerment of young people in strengthening the relationship between India and its global diaspora.”