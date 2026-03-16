Rachel McAdams, Rhea Seehorn, Ginnifer Goodwin shine in Sabyasachi Jewellery at 2026 Oscars

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This year, McAdams made a surprise appearance during the ceremony to deliver an emotional In Memoriam tribute, honouring iconic performers who shaped cinema.

McAdams paid heartfelt tribute to her late ‘The Family Stone’ co-star Diane Keaton, describing her as “a legend with no end.”

She remembered Keaton singing a Girl Scout song on the film’s set. She also honoured fellow Canadian actor Catherine O’Hara, calling her a “comedic genius and scene stealer.”

Earlier this year, McAdams received another career milestone when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2026.

Actor Ginnifer Goodwin also wore Sabyasachi High Jewellery at the ceremony. She opted for a striking sheer black organza gown for the ceremony. The design featured dramatic off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, a flowing train, and black lace detailing woven into the sheer skirt.

She accessorised with a chunky silver choker necklace and a black clutch bag. Adding a touch of color and sparkle was her Sabyasachi High Jewellery necklace crafted in 18k gold with emerald, mint tourmaline, and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds.