Queens Community Celebrates Mother’s Day and National Nurses Week at Elmhurst Hospital

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QUEENS, N.Y. — Arts4All Foundation, in collaboration with GPK Foundation Americas, hosted a special Mother’s Day and National Nurses Week celebration May 8 at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, bringing together healthcare professionals, elected officials, community leaders and local residents for an evening honoring mothers and frontline medical workers.

The event highlighted the contributions of Elmhurst Hospital’s nurses, physicians and healthcare staff who continue to serve one of the most diverse communities in New York City. Organizers said the program was designed to recognize the dedication, compassion and sacrifices of healthcare workers, particularly women serving on the frontlines of patient care.

The celebration featured speeches from hospital leadership, elected officials and community representatives, along with cultural performances, poetry, music and dance reflecting the diversity of Queens. Guests also participated in a Mother’s Day cake-cutting ceremony, a silk flower-making workshop and community activities including face painting and entertainment.

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“It is truly an honor to celebrate Mother’s Day with our local community,” said Alina Moran, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. She praised the hospital’s medical staff for their continued commitment to delivering compassionate and high-quality healthcare services to Queens residents.

Dr. Sumita SenGupta, founder of Arts4All Foundation and organizer of the celebration, said the event was intended to honor healthcare workers whose service and resilience continue to strengthen families and communities. She noted that many healthcare professionals often work through holidays and personal milestones while caring for patients and supporting public health efforts.

As part of the celebration, Arts4All Foundation organized the distribution of more than 1,000 Mother’s Day gifts, including flowers, chocolates, beauty products and wellness items for hospital staff and members of the community.

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz and Councilwoman Shanel Thomas-Henry attended the event and recognized the important role mothers, caregivers and healthcare workers play in supporting families and communities across Queens.

Dinner and desserts for the celebration were donated by several local restaurants and businesses, while community performers presented musical and cultural performances throughout the evening.