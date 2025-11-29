Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago takes part in 91st Thanksgiving Day Parade

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS), an all-volunteer, non-profit organization, participated in the 91st annual Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade, continuing a tradition it began in 2005. This parade, recognized as the second largest televised Thanksgiving parade in the United States, draws millions of viewers nationwide.

Thousands of enthusiastic spectators lined State Street to kick off the holiday season, and PCS showcased Healthcare Heroes, and Punjabi culture in the mainstream event, a press release from PCS said.

A unique medical-themed float was unveiled, celebrating the dedication and contributions of community healthcare professionals. Showing symbolic features, the float carried PCS volunteers and healthcare workers in authentic medical attire, displaying the critical role they play in the system, and in line with PCS’s commitment to health advocacy and honoring the tireless service of doctors, nurses, and first responders.

Performers energized the waving and cheering crowds with traditional Bhangra dance routines and lively Punjabi music, carried on live television and reaching households nationwide.

Since its inception in 1934, the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade has grown into an iconic holiday celebration, evolving with the city’s diverse culture and spirit. This year’s parade featured a dazzling array of acts, including renowned marching bands, creative floats, celebrity guests, and community organizations. PCS stands out as a cultural ambassador, showcasing both artistic excellence and community engagement, organizers said.

“The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago is honored to be part of the 91st annual Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade, celebrating both heritage and healthcare. Through its medical-themed float and vibrant performances, PCS helps unite Chicago’s communities, ushering in the holidays with joy, pride, and cultural exchange,” said Dr. Param Puneet Singh the P.C.S. Chairman.

Upcoming PCS Events:

– “Rangla Punjab 2026,” Punjabi cultural variety program of performing arts, music, songs, giddha and Bhangra dances to celebrate Vaisakhi festival on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Gateway Theater (Copernicus Center), 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. Performance items coordinators and participants are requested to start forming performance teams. The item’s registrations will begin in December. www.pcschicago.org .

– The 43rd Annual Asian American Coalition of Chicago (AACC) Lunar New Year Dinner Banquet,” is on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Marriott Marquis, Chicago, IL, hosted by the Chinese American community of Chicago.

PCS Contact: Phone: 847-359-5727 Email: info@pcschicago.org Website: www.PCSChicago.org