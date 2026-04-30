Punjabi Cultural Society Of Chicago Hosts Rangla Punjab 2026

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The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS), www.PCSChicago.or g, recently hosted its premier Vaisakhi celebration, “Rangla Punjab 2026,” at the Copernicus Center in Chicago on April 25, 2026. More than 300 youth participated in 27 stage performances in front of an audience of more than 800 attendees, who filled the auditorium and the lobby.

This flagship event showcased Punjabi heritage through performing arts, including bhangra, giddha, folk music, poetry, and artistic unity, delivered by a dedicated ensemble of local community youth.

The “Rangla Punjab” event attracted several attendees from across the region and was widely commended for its family-friendly atmosphere, organizational quality, and authentic promotion of culture.

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The event was led by PCSC President Bikram Singh Sohi, (Chief Operating Officer at Pampered Chef), and Chairwoman Dr. Primal Kaur, MD, MBA, (Senior Vice President of Global Development at AbbVie). The PCSC team curated a program that harmonized tradition with contemporary celebration, community building, and artistic excellence—earning recognition from dignitaries and attendees, a press release from organizers said.

Program sponsors included Grand Sponsors Amarjit Singh Dhindsa and Lakhbir Singh Dhindsa, Platinum Sponsor Jaidev Singh Bhattal, and Gold Sponsors Gulzar Singh Multani and Dr. Harjinder Singh Khaira, Gurinderjit Singh Grewal, Ranbir Singh Dhaliwal, Sukhmel Singh Atwal, and Sher-E-Punjab Sports and Cultural Club Chicago. Silver Sponsors and Bronze Sponsors including Patel Brothers, and other local organizations and businesses. Chief Guest Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, entrepreneur and philanthropist, was unable to attend due to unexpected travel commitments.

PCSC Vice President Gurlal Singh Bhattal welcomed the audience, initiating the program with the U.S. National Anthem performed by Mini Singh and a youth-led shabad organized by Paramvir Kaur and Tejveer Singh Soodan.

A moment of silence honored the late Sunny Singh Kular, a longstanding PCSC official who passed away last year.

Winners of the PCSC Declamation Contest 2025 and PCSC Drawing Contest 2026 were recognized and their achievements featured in the event program book.

President Sohi announced the acquisition of a facility in Palatine, Illinois, designated as the first Punjabi Community Center in the Midwest. This center will serve as a hub for community events, performing arts training, educational lectures, seminars, workshops, and meetings. “Having our own space will certainly help us expand our work on many fronts,” said PCSC chairwoman Dr. Primal Kaur.” Contributions for the community center may be submitted via Zelle at info@PCSChicago.org .

Stage presentations were emceed by Kirandeep Kaur, Gurnaaz Sohi, Reet Sidhu, Harnoor Sidhu, Kabir Virk, Jaskirat Singh, and Navpreet Singh. Notable musical performances included Punjabi folk songs by Aditi Vij, Anika Vij, Lajwinder Kaur Gill, and Surinder Singh Sethi, along with a poetic recitation by Rakind Kaur.

All the acts performed at the event were coordinated and rehearsed extensively by teams led by Navtej Singh Sohi, Navjodh Singh Bajwa, Rashmeet Kaur, Rupinder Gill & Pranjali Kesarwani, Poonam Bhattal, Khem Kaur Sohi & Mokham Singh Sohi, Saihaj Kaur Sidhu & Aishvir Kaur Bala, Kirti Dev & Ekam Kaur Bal, Gagandeep Suie & Simmi Dulat-Suie, Rajpreet Kaur & Kawaljeet Kaur, Payal Virdi & Navneet Kaur, Harmeek Singh, Harman Kaur, Prerna Arya & Karamvir Singh, Lakshmi Vijay, Sunny Aheer & Banti Bhullar, and Amritpal Mangat. Those involved ranged from age 5 to 50.

Operational aspects were managed by Gurpreet Singh Sidhu and Mohinderjit Singh Saini (ticketing), Balwinder Girn and Parmjot Singh Parmar (participant entry and security), Navtej Singh Sohi, Parvinder Singh Nanua, Tejveer Singh Soodan (stage readiness), Jigerdeep Singh Dhillon and Amitpal Singh Gill (sound and digital presentations), with prize distribution assisted by Bhinder Singh Pamma and Surinder Singh Palia. Hospitality for guests and VIPs was coordinated by Bhupinder Singh Dhaliwal, Vic Singh, Kevin Atwal, Amarjit Kaur Atwal, Gurmit Singh Dhillon, and Jasbir Singh Palia. Stage logistics were supervised by Rajinder Singh Mago.

During recognitions, Guests of Honor, sponsors, and organization leaders were presented with commemorative plaques. Chairwoman Dr. Primal Kaur delivered a keynote address congratulating the PCSC team and highlighting the strategic steps being taken toward community enrichment and cultural preservation facilitated and amplified by the new community center.