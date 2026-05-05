Pulitzer Prize list includes several Indian/South Asian journalists

It is about a neurologist in Lucknow, Ruchira Tandon, who was victimised by cybercriminals.

Devjyot Ghosal of Reuters was a finalist in the same category for a report on cyberscams and human trafficking.

The winning media and story are at

and

Indians among the Pulitzer Prize winners:

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary Anand RK and Suparna Sharma, contributors, and Natalie Obiko Pearson of Bloomberg Anand RK is an illustrator and visual artist based in Mumbai, India. Suparna Sharma is a freelance investigative journalist and editor based in India For “trAPPed,” a riveting account of a neurologist in India held under “digital arrest” by her phone, reporting that uses visuals and words to cast light on the growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams. International Reporting Dake Kang, Garance Burke, Byron Tau, Aniruddha Ghosal and Yael Grauer, contributor, of Associated Press For an astonishing global investigation into state-of-the-art tools of mass surveillance, created in Silicon Valley, advanced in China and spreading worldwide before returning to America for secret new uses by the U.S. Border Patrol.

South Asians Among Finalists:

Public Service

The Wall Street Journal, for work led by Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo

For “Revelatory and forensic stories that helped provoke the release of millions of Justice Department files about Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful network”.

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Adolfo Arranz, Poppy McPherson, Devjyot Ghoshal and Han Huang of Reuters

Devjyot Ghoshal is the chief correspondent for Thailand and Myanmar, and has reported across South and Southeast Asia for more than 15 years.

For “Scammed into Scamming,” an insightful and beautifully rendered visual narrative depicting a multibillion-dollar digital scamming industry staffed with victims of global human trafficking.

One of the members of the Pulitzer Board that decides the winners is is Vijay Iyer, a composer, pianist and professor at Harvard University,