Public Service Announcement: 83rd Edition of Know India Programm (KIP)

Know India Programme (KIP) is the flagship programme of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India which seeks to reconnect PIOs in the age-group of 21-35 years to their ethnic roots besides showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India and its recent spectacular developmental efforts. Ministry of External Affairs endeavors to present various facets of contemporary Indian, Art, Heritage, Culture, Economy, Innovations, Start-ups, Science & Technology, etc., to the youth members of the Indian Diaspora and strives to motivate and inspire them to contribute and participate in the transformative initiatives of the Government of India as part of its march towards Viksit Bharat.

Since its inception in 2003-04, the Ministry has successfully organized 82 editions of the KIP with participation of 2959 youth PIO members. The Ministry of External Affairs is organizing the 83rd edition of the Know India Programme (KIP) from 10 to 28 November 2025 and invites applications from Indian Diaspora Youth Members (excluding non-resident Indians) in the age group of 21-35 years.

Interested individuals may submit scanned copy of duly filled Application Form and required documents to the Consulate General of India, Chicago by email on pic.chicago@mea.gov.in by 19 October 2025.