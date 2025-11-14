Promo of Christmas Karma lights up Times Square

By
a Staff Writer
-
0
The promo for Gurinder Chadha’s newest film CHRISTMAS KARMA lit up the video screen in Times Square ahead of its theatrical release.

Bhangra group joins celebrations at Times Square which lit up with the promoi for Gurinder Chadha's newest film, Christmas Karma.

Made by famed British director Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham, Blinded By The Light), CHRISTMAS KARMA sees one of history’s greatest novels – Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol – transformed into a fresh, festive and feel-good Christmas musical.

Dancing at Times Square as promo for Christmas Karma lights up the Crossroads of the World.

At Times Square, to celebrate the occasion, dancers from Masala Bhangra Group Fitness accompanied the premiere of the video in the heart of New York City with their special energetic moves and dhol player for a unique promotion.

Now playing in cinemas, CHRISTMAS KARMA stars Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, and Boy George and has a hit soundtrack out now featuring music from Malkit Singh, Jassi Sidhu, Panjabi MC, Nitin Sawhney and more.

Poster of Gurinder Chadha’s latest release, playing in all theaters.

